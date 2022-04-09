Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Published: Apr 09, 2022 at 12:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24.

The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

A standout at Ohio State, Haskins set numerous school records for the Buckeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, including single-season marks for passing yards (4,831) and touchdowns (50). He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, was named third-team AP All-American, finished third in Heisman Trophy voting and was named Rose Bowl MVP after leading the Buckeyes to a 28-23 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Haskins chose to forego his remaining years of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The quarterback was selected 15th overall by Washington, the third signal-caller taken behind Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall) and Daniel Jones (No. 6). Haskins began his rookie season behind QB Case Keenum, but started seven games down the back stretch of the campaign. Haskins finished Year 1 with a 2-5 mark as a starter, completing 119 of 203 attempts (58.6%) for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine total games played.

Haskins entered the 2020 campaign as Washington's starter and one of the club's captains, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff and organization for on- and off-field reasons. After Washington got off to a 1-3 start, Haskins was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. He was also fined twice for breaking the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the latter of which came in December after Haskins attended a party without wearing a face mask; the QB was fined $40,000 for the incident and stripped of his captaincy.

The QB continued to split snaps with Allen, Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke until Dec. 28, 2020, when he was released by the club just 20 months after his draft selection.

In all, Haskins went 3-10 in 13 starts for Washington, throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 TDs and 14 INTs in 16 total games played.

Haskins was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021 and spent the following season as a backup QB behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He was inactive for all but one game in 2021. The Steelers placed an original-round RFA tender on Haskins last month.

Heading into the 2022 season, Haskins was slated to compete in a quarterback room that includes Rudolph and the newly signed Mitchell Trubisky.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW