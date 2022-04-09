NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.
Former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State, Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute to Haskins.
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ilf1LGzrPr— NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2022
Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022
Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022
Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PsDEx9RI5J
Rest in peace, Dwayne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dbwqFSbLy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022
We are saddened by the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, the Steelers organization and all who mourn his loss. https://t.co/vArmPhv45b— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 9, 2022
He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022
Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022
Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu— Kevin O'Connell (@KevOC7) April 9, 2022
Devastated.— Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) April 9, 2022
Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022
Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 9, 2022
The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022
Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022
One of my college roommates.. we played in the same 8th grade all star game… we talked about a reunion trip during one of theses off-seasons, it felt like we had time— Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) April 9, 2022
Man.. pic.twitter.com/eN4dBZK6cm— Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) April 9, 2022
Doesn’t seem real. Those who knew him knew how special he was. Heartbreaking, RIP Dwayne. Lord be with his family— Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) April 9, 2022
RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.— Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022
Love yours while they’re here!
Horrific news, so terribly sad.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 9, 2022
Rest In Peace Dwayne.
🙏🏼
Man… RIP 7 🙏🏾— Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) April 9, 2022
Wow man.. RIP Dwayne🙏🏽.— Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 9, 2022
The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022
Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe— Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022
Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car at only 24 years old. He had so much life ahead of him even beyond the football field. Most will remember him as a star at Ohio State and NFL QB, but let us all send up a prayer for his family who lost so much more. pic.twitter.com/jL5abZ98Pc— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022
💔🙏🏾— Carlos Hyde (@elguapo) April 9, 2022
worst news i’ve ever woke up to..— Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) April 9, 2022
This is incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to the Haskins family and all his loved ones. We’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein 🕊👑 @dh_simba7 https://t.co/TYgtF3Rh4R pic.twitter.com/2HTGMdDz3v— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 9, 2022
Omg man… praying for Dwayne Haskins and his family. Truly tragic— Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) April 9, 2022
FLY HIGH YOUNG MAN! pic.twitter.com/yQLOkUwhLv— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 9, 2022
RIP Dwayne Haskins. Sending prayers to his family.— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 9, 2022
Life is short. RIP DH. 🙏— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 9, 2022
I love you 7 💔 #Godspeed— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 9, 2022
Damn Neph 🥺😢😭 I love you kid #RIPSimba— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 9, 2022