Dwayne Haskins fined $40K, stripped of captainship after violating COVID-19 protocol

Dwayne Haskins participated in Washington's practice Wednesday following a public apology for a poor decision made during an ongoing pandemic.

Haskins apologized this week for his decision to attend a private party without a mask, surrounded by fellow mask-less partygoers Sunday night, and it appears he's been punished accordingly. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Haskins was fined $40,000, the largest known fine for a COVID-19 protocol violation and more than half of the quarterback's weekly paycheck.

Haskins was also stripped of his captainship, which he earned when he was voted a team captain during training camp.

"He's one of us," Washington coach Ron Rivera said, via 106.7 The Fan's Chris Russell. "They know he made a mistake. I really appreciate the way they supported him."

Haskins also addressed the media on Wednesday, stating remorse for his actions, adding that he would learn from them and providing the details that the event was a private birthday party he was at with his girlfriend.

"I will learn from this mistake and do everything I can to help this team," Haskins said via ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin. "I'll do everything in my power to make the most of my second chance."

When later asked if he believed this could be his last chance, Haskins replied, "Yes."

"I shouldn't have put the team at risk," Haskins said.

Washington had made it clear this week the matter would be handled internally after speaking with the NFL, and Rapoport reported the team worked with the league to devise a plan to allow Haskins to participate in practice during the week with the aforementioned punishment included in consideration.

"There are a lot of things I could've done," Rivera said Wednesday in reference to punishing Haskins, via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "But in conversations with the league and looking at things that were done around the league, we felt that we would fine him and move on."