Steelers tender quarterback Dwayne Haskins with $2.54M offer

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 06:41 AM
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins﻿. It's worth $2.54 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As a restricted free agent, Haskins can sign that contract and make $2.54 million this season or shop his services to another team. However, Pittsburgh would be able to match any offer that he receives from another team.

Haskins currently sits third on the Steelers' QB depth chart, behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

After being drafted 15th overall by Washington in 2019, the Ohio State product joined Pittsburgh last year but did not see any game action. In 16 games for Washington (13 starts), he passed for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Pittsburgh also placed the original-round tender on safety Marcus Allen and the ROFR (right-of-first-refusal) tender on linebacker Robert Spillane ($2.433 million), according to Pelissero.

