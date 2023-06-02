State of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys: Heat is on Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott to lead deep playoff run

... count on the offensive line? Dallas has fielded a strong offensive line for as long as I can remember. It's one of the great things about the team's player-personnel department. The Cowboys always seem to find great linemen. Like last year, when they selected Tyler Smith out of Tulsa in the first round. He was great as a rookie, starting every game while Dallas dealt with O-line injuries, including one to Tyron Smith . When healthy, the Cowboys have a top-10 O-line. Can they stay healthy, and do they have enough depth if they don't stay healthy?

... figure out what to do with Tony Pollard? I know a lot of fantasy heads have been asking for Pollard to be the feature back for years. We also asked for a series devoted solely to Boba Fett, and did you see how that worked out? I'm not sure there is a Mando cameo that can help save this Cowboys backfield situation. I like Tony. He's good. But he's not the same kind of back that Ezekiel Elliott was. (And I'm straining, STRAINING to not make an Elliott at center joke.) The Cowboys need a complementary running back here. It's the way the NFL works. The days of Emmitt Smith are gone. Hell, the days of DeMarco Murray are gone. Who is the guy? The team signed Ronald Jones and drafted Deuce Vaughn. And after all of that, they could end up bringing back Zeke.