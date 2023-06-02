2023 NFL season: 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

5) The Anthony Richardson timeline. After the Colts made Richardson the fourth overall draft pick, team owner Jim Irsay made it clear he believes a raw talent like Richardson, who started just 13 games and attempted only 393 passes in college, needs to play to develop. Irsay also said head coach Shane Steichen will develop an offense that Richardson can operate while he learns. We'll at least get hints on what that offense looks like -- and how quickly Richardson can improve -- in minicamp.

6) The Dolphins' defense. The Dolphins finished 24th in scoring defense and 27th in passing D last season. Enter revered defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. At Fangio's introductory press conference, he said he spent 2022 -- his year off from coaching -- studying other defenses, and he now has a few new tactics he wants to try. One thing to watch: How much will the Dolphins, who have been one of the most frequent blitzing teams in recent years, dial down the blitz with Fangio, who has not typically leaned on it? And in what positions will Fangio put Ramsey, who is coming off a down season but is now paired with Xavien Howard to form one of the league's elite cornerback duos. How Fangio deploys players who were not originally drafted to fit his scheme will tell us plenty about how quickly this defense can come together for a team that should contend in the AFC.

7) The Bengals' offensive line and secondary. It's been a multi-year project to improve the line, and how this group comes together will play a big part in the Bengals' championship hopes. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was one of the most significant free-agent signings of the offseason. And though Jonah Williams wanted a trade after he was moved to right tackle, the Bengals have held onto him and -- assuming he reports for the mandatory minicamp -- Williams will be on the right side. In the secondary, the Bengals lost both starting safeties (Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell) in free agency. How defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo fills those spots with currently unproven commodities is worth watching for one of the league's stingiest defenses (No. 6 in scoring D in 2022) and a very real Super Bowl contender.