Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to 3-year, $18M deal

Montgomery never failed to eclipse 800 yards on the ground and was the lead rusher in the RB room in all four of his seasons with the Bears. His finest season came in 2020, when he posted 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, plus 54 receptions for 438 yards and another couple scores. Those numbers were career highs for Montgomery across the board.

Although he remained a dangerous, downhill runner in his next two seasons with Chicago and remains a difference-maker, the Bears saw fit to look elsewhere at the position rather than re-up Montgomery's contract. Which brings him to the Lions, who emerged from hibernation last year for their first winning record since 2017.

The signing likely signals the Lions' readiness to move on from their own running back, Jamaal Williams, despite him breaking Barry Sanders' single-season franchise record for TDs last season (17).

Montgomery might not pack the same bowling-ball punch as Williams -- few did last year -- but he's perhaps more well-rounded and still runs with a style that complements D’Andre Swift.