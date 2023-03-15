Around the NFL

Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to 3-year, $18M deal

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 09:59 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

David Montgomery is staying in the NFC North.

The Lions are signing the former third-round running back to a three-year contract worth $18 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Montgomery never failed to eclipse 800 yards on the ground and was the lead rusher in the RB room in all four of his seasons with the Bears. His finest season came in 2020, when he posted 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, plus 54 receptions for 438 yards and another couple scores. Those numbers were career highs for Montgomery across the board.

Although he remained a dangerous, downhill runner in his next two seasons with Chicago and remains a difference-maker, the Bears saw fit to look elsewhere at the position rather than re-up Montgomery's contract. Which brings him to the Lions, who emerged from hibernation last year for their first winning record since 2017.

The signing likely signals the Lions' readiness to move on from their own running back, Jamaal Williams, despite him breaking Barry Sanders' single-season franchise record for TDs last season (17).

Montgomery might not pack the same bowling-ball punch as Williams -- few did last year -- but he's perhaps more well-rounded and still runs with a style that complements D’Andre Swift.

And just like his predecessor, who made a move within the division from Green Bay to Detroit two years ago, Montgomery will get to face the team that drafted him twice a year.

news

Vikings finalizing two-year, $22 million contract for ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a two-year, $22 million deal with former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources

news

Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to two-year, $11 million contract

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $11 million contract with $8 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to release quarterback Matt Ryan after only one season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing CB James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade; LB Leighton Vander Esch returning on 2-year deal

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch also is returning to Dallas on a two-year contract.

news

Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

The New York Jets are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Eagles agree to terms with former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a deal with running back Rashaad Penny, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the pact.

news

Giants finalizing trade to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

The New York Giants are making a splash trade to acquire a big-time weapon for Daniel Jones. Big Blue is finalizing a deal to get tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke his free agency silence on Tuesday, tweeting that he turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract. What's there to make of this latest development?

news

New Orleans Saints retaining WR Michael Thomas on incentive-laden, one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are retaining WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden, one-year deal for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

