Bengals' Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to move to right tackle despite trade request

The Bengals got a good deal with Brown coming over from Kansas City. He might not be a Trent Williams-type blind-side blocker, but he's solid and an immediate upgrade over Williams, who has struggled in that spot, including allowing 12 sacks in 2022, tied for most in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Likely part of the calculus in adding Brown was the ability to shift Williams over to the right side after incumbent La'el Collins -- last offseason's splash signing -- went down with an ACL tear in December. Taylor expects Williams to battle Jackson Carman to replace Collins, at least to open the season.

Taylor acknowledged there is a transition period going from one side of the line to the other but believes Williams can make the move.

"I played quarterback, so I'm not going to sit there and pretend that I've got experience moving (on the offensive line)," Taylor said. "I know that there are some reps that need to take place to feel completely comfortable with that, but most of these guys have done it at some point in their careers. So they've at least got experience doing it and that's just the way it will go for us."

Taylor's comments don't categorically mean the Bengals won't acquiesce to Williams' trade request. But it does mean the club isn't just giving him away for pennies on the dollar.