2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market

CONTRACT: Three years, $72.75 million.





I understand the reasoning behind the Raiders' signing of Jimmy G. The familiarity with Josh McDaniels' scheme and the quarterback's ability to run an offense efficiently meshes well with this squad. After parting ways with Derek Carr, Vegas wanted a veteran presence, and Garoppolo represented the best one left on the market. That all makes sense on paper. But the signing comes with significant risk. Garoppolo has made it through an entire season just once in the past five years and is coming off a season-ending foot injury. Given the Raiders' lack of significant upgrades on the O-line, going down with injury yet again is a genuine concern. Yes, Jimmy's contract doesn't preclude the Raiders from adding a draft pick, but unless they make a move, sitting at No. 7, they could be looking at the fourth- or fifth-best QB in the draft. Garoppolo is solid enough to guide the Raiders to some victories in 2023, but they don't look like contenders in the AFC West right now. There is a real possibility that they'll be stuck in no man's land -- just good enough to keep themselves outside of the very top of the 2024 draft but not good enough to contend. The signing feels like a half measure for a club stuck in the middle of the road for too long.