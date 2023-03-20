2023 'Hard Knocks' candidates: Ranking Jets, Bears, Saints, Commanders by entertainment potential





The Saints signed Derek Carr as a Mardi Gras splash, making him the best quarterback in the NFC South overnight -- unless, of course, Tom Brady unretires again. (JUST KIDDING; let's not do that.) I'd be shocked if Carr wasn't the major focus of a Hard Knocks season featuring the Saints. It would be interesting to see how he settles into his new home, with Dennis Allen, who was his first NFL head coach back in 2014, after his high-profile breakup with the Raiders. A receiving corps that includes Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson would be very fun to watch. (One complication: Running back Alvin Kamara is set to go to trial near the start of camp after pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm charges in Nevada.)





New Orleans is my personal favorite in terms of cities that I'd love to see on the Hard Knocks stage; New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu would definitely need to show the audience a favorite grub spot or two. But I won't put those selfish desires above the other factors at play with this list.