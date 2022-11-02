Around the NFL

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hire Bank of America Securities to explore potentially selling team

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 12:03 PM Updated: Nov 02, 2022 at 02:02 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions," including the potential sale of the franchise.

"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL," the statement said.

Asked if Dan Snyder is considering a sale of the entire franchise or just a piece, a Commanders spokesperson told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that "we are exploring all options."

Forbes reported on Wednesday that Snyder had retained Bank of America Securities to explore options including selling "the entire NFL team or a minority stake." Forbes also reported that Snyder has had at least four calls from groups who are interested in buying the franchise.

"Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams)," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Snyder and the franchise he's owned since 1999 are currently the subject of separate ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL, concerning allegations of workplace misconduct and potential unlawful financial conduct.

There remains no timetable for when White will complete her investigation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

"Mary Jo White is continuing her review," McCarthy said. "We have no update on a timeline."

The separate investigations come on the heels of the league's initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm, which found Washington's workplace culture to be toxic. Snyder and the team were fined $10 million, and the league said he turned day-to-day operations over to wife Tanya, but no written report of Wilkinson's findings was released.

The lack of a written report prompted Congress to investigate. Congress also hosted a roundtable in February, during which there was a new allegation of sexual misconduct made against Dan Snyder by a former team employee. Snyder denied the allegation.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters on Oct. 18 at the Fall League Meeting in New York that he believed "there's merit to remove" Snyder as owner. The Commanders responded to Irsay's comments that same day, stating the Snyders had no intentions to sell the team.

"It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media," the Commanders said. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable process over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity, to see he actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

In March 2021, NFL owners approved a $450 million debt waiver for Dan Snyder to allow him to buy out the team's minority owners, which gave him total control of the franchise.

The removal of an owner requires a three-fourths vote from ownership (24 out of 32 votes).

Related Content

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police expected to announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon, in which police are expected to announce an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sean McVay noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, Titans RB Derrick Henry lead Players of the Week

Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey led the way in the latest NFL weekly honor roll.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas on not trading Elijah Moore at deadline: 'He has a bright future' in New York

The trade deadline passed, and disgruntled WR Elijah Moore remains a member of the Jets. GM Joe Douglas said Tuesday he received "some calls" on Moore before the deadline but never seriously considered trading the former second-round pick.

news

Giants' Schoen open to extending Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones: 'If I did, this would be the week'

Two key players to the Giants' surprising start, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, are in the final years of their rookie contracts. General manager Joe Schoen said he's open to extending one or both of them.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: Bradley Chubb trade would have happened 'regardless' of Denver's record

Denver general manager George Paton traded star edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday for a package that included a first-round pick, and he claimed he would've made the deal even if the Broncos were 5-3 instead of 3-5.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE