Colts owner Jim Irsay believes 'there is merit to remove' Daniel Snyder as Commanders owner

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said on Tuesday that he believes "there's merit to remove" Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

Irsay, who spoke to reporters at the NFL's Fall League Meeting in New York, is the first owner to publicly state this position. Snyder and the franchise he's owned since 1999 are currently the subject of separate ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL, concerning allegations of workplace misconduct.

"You know, it's a difficult situation. I believe that there's merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said on Tuesday. "I think it's something that we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough going forward, but I think it's something that has to be given serious consideration."

The removal of an owner requires a three-fourths vote from ownership (24 out of 32 votes). Irsay was asked if he thought there would be 24 votes to remove Snyder as Washington's owner.

"I think potentially there will be," Irsay said, "but we will see."

Irsay said that there would not be a vote on Tuesday, and it was "hard to say" how soon one could potentially occur.

"I don't know how long it will take," Irsay said. "Certainly we're going to be thorough and look at everything. It could be at the March meeting -- I don't know -- but I know we want to be thorough and look at everything carefully."

Irsay's comments come less than one week after ESPN.com published an article detailing Snyder's alleged efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. Per ESPN, Snyder has told people close to him he has negative information on fellow NFL owners and league executives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Colts owner told reporters that he was not concerned if Snyder had any potential negative information on him.

"I don't know about that," Irsay said. "I could care less. You can investigate me until the cows come home -- that's not going to back me off. Private investigators or any of that stuff, to me, I just shrug it off. It's irrelevant to me. I don't know about any of that stuff, I just focus on the issue at what's happened in Washington and to me it's gravely concerning."

The Commanders issued the following statement on Tuesday in response to Irsay's comments:

"It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media. It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable process over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity, to see he actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

Snyder also sent a letter to NFL ownership on Tuesday, specifically denying the allegations made in the ESPN.com article.

"There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel it is important to address immediately. The article cited unnamed sources who said: 'they've been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into the other owners' and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would."