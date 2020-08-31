NFL taking over investigation of Washington Football Team

The NFL is stepping in to look deeper into allegations of workplace problems within one of its member clubs.

The league informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder it is taking over the investigation into alleged workplace issues reported by The Washington Post, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with Snyder on Monday and the owner was supportive of the step, Rapoport added.

Snyder hired Beth Wilkinson of District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to review the organization's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct after The Washington Post published a report July 15 detailing allegations of sexual harassment from 15 female former employees. Last week, The Post published a second story detailing additional allegations of workplace sexual harassment inside the Washington Football Team organization.