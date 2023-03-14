Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

The New York Jets are finalizing a four-year, $44 million deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

Jordan Schultz of The Score first reported the news.

Lazard, 27, is coming off a career-best season with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

With the Jets in talks with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the signing of Lazard only heightens the speculation of more moves to come in New York.