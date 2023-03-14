Around the NFL

Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 04:32 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The New York Jets are finalizing a four-year, $44 million deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

Jordan Schultz of The Score first reported the news.

Lazard, 27, is coming off a career-best season with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

With the Jets in talks with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the signing of Lazard only heightens the speculation of more moves to come in New York.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Eagles agree to terms with former Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a deal with running back Rashaad Penny, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the pact.

news

Giants finalizing trade to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

The New York Giants are making a splash trade to acquire a big-time weapon for Daniel Jones. Big Blue is finalizing a deal to get tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke his free agency silence on Tuesday, tweeting that he turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract. What's there to make of this latest development?

news

New Orleans Saints retaining WR Michael Thomas on incentive-laden, one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are retaining WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden, one-year deal for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Dolphins re-signing RBs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson to two-year deals

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are running it back in Miami, agreeing to two-year deals with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday.

news

Dallas Cowboys re-signing safety Donovan Wilson to three-year contract

Dallas hung onto one of its key pieces in the defensive backfield. The Cowboys agreed to terms to re-sign safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

news

Arizona Cardinals re-signing OT Kelvin Beachum to two-year contract

The Cardinals are using their first move of free agency's negotiation window to retain strength in the trenches. Arizona is re-signing offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum to a two-year, $5.15 million deal that includes $3.26 million guaranteed.

news

Las Vegas Raiders signing ex-Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to three-year, $33 million deal

The Raiders and Josh McDaniels are once again shopping on familiar streets in free agency this offseason. Las Vegas is signing wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $21 million guaranteed.

news

Buccaneers trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to Texans

The Buccaneers found a trade partner for Shaq Mason, sending the veteran guard to the Texans. The deal is a late-round pick-swap, with Tampa Bay receiving a sixth-rounder and Houston getting a seventh-rounder back along with Mason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE