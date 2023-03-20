2023 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after initial wave of free agency

The Panthers are in the draft's catbird seat after trading with the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick. They might stick there, or they might slide back a slot (or three), depending on what kind of offers come in. But I don't believe any team makes such a bold move without having conviction about at least one of the quarterbacks in the draft prior to making the trade.





Frank Reich has assembled quite the coaching staff, including offensive coaches who have worked with a variety of QBs in their past, but it would be hard to believe that he suddenly would break character when searching for his next quarterback. Reich has tended to seek out the bigger-framed quarterbacks similar to the ones he's worked the most with: Philip Rivers (6-foot-5, 228 pounds), Carson Wentz (6-5, 237), Nick Foles (6-6, 262), Andrew Luck (6-4, 240) and Matt Ryan (6-4, 217). All of them, save for Wentz, can also be categorized as fairly prototypical pocket passers with good accuracy. The Panthers' recent signing of Andy Dalton provides another clue as to what type of QB Carolina might be seeking, even if the backup doesn't need to play the game the same way as the starter.





(You could make the case that Jacoby Brissett and Sam Ehlinger, whom Reich started at times in Indianapolis, don't fit Reich's traditional mold, but neither of them should be viewed as Reich's first choices to start when they did.)





This doesn't eliminate Alabama's Bryce Young, who checks in at 5-10 and 204 pounds, but Reich admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine that Young's size "is a concern." Kentucky's Will Levis could be a pocket-passer, we suppose, but putting him in that role might not utilize his skill set best. Florida's Anthony Richardson passes the size threshold, at 6-4 and 244 pounds, but what about his sub-55 percent college completion percentage?





That leaves us with Stroud (6-3, 214 pounds). He checks off the most boxes here as a (mostly) pocket passer who can make all the throws, even if he isn't blessed with a rocket arm. But it's the accuracy and timing that clinch it. To me, Stroud is sort of the Justin Herbert of this class; many draftniks seem to define him by his limitations, but I see untapped upside there. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Josh McCown, the Panthers' new QB coach, appears to be a fan of Stroud.





We can't rule out Richardson (who might be this generation's Cam Newton), especially if Carolina eventually moves back down. But our best guess, if the Panthers stay at No. 1, is that Stroud is the easiest projection.