Anthony Richardson tops combine standouts to re-examine; thoughts on Panthers acquiring No. 1 pick

On the ground last season, Richardson flashed breakaway speed on the perimeter (SEE: prolific rushing games against Utah, LSU and Texas A&M), displaying enough grit to handle a heavy workload as a primary ball carrier (five total games with at least 10 rush attempts). That said, he did not completely obliterate the SEC as a runner like Cam Newton did during his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 2010, when the Auburn signal-caller ran for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. Richardson finished last year with 654 yards and nine scores on the ground. Jalen Hurts -- another NFL quarterback who, like Newton, has cropped up recently as a Richardson comp -- scampered for 1,809 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Alabama before running wild on the Big 12 (1,298 yards and 20 TDs) in his lone year at Oklahoma. Considering both of those two field generals relied on their running skills to compensate for some passing deficiencies, Richardson needed to show more dominance on the ground to fully convince evaluators that his superpowers (athleticism/running skills) could mask some of the warts in his game as a thrower.

Richardson completed just 53.8 percent of his passes last season while compiling a ho-hum touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17:9. Those numbers pale in comparison to the production delivered by his aforementioned pro comps: Newton completed 66.1 percent of his passes with a 30:7 TD-to-INT ratio in one season at Auburn; Hurts completed 62.9 percent of his throws with a 48:12 TD-to-INT ratio at Alabama, then went 69.7 and 32:8 at Oklahoma. In addition, Richardson failed to lead his team to a conference championship or playoff appearance, with Florida finishing last season at 6–7. Newton, of course, guided Auburn through a perfect 14-0 national championship season. Hurts went 38-4 as a college starter, played in seven College Football Playoff games (five starts) and helped the 2017 Crimson Tide win the national title.

In the NFL, Newton and Hurts have each led a team to the Super Bowl, with Cam earning league MVP honors in 2015 and Jalen finishing second this past season. Does Richardson have what it takes to reach these kinds of heights? While it's impossible to not be impressed by the raw physical tools he displayed in Indy, I still can't give him a premier grade at this point, with the scale heavily tilted toward potential over production.

Now, later this month, I'll be filing an updated edition of my top five prospects by position. Richardson did not make the cut in the initial installment. He will indeed be included in 2.0, due to his raw talent as a five-star athlete. But I still have reservations about his immediate impact potential as a projected starter in the league. Perhaps he possesses the work ethic, leadership skills and "it" factor to get it done on Sundays, but it's still a big projection.