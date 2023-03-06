2023 All-Combine Team, Defense: Edge Nolan Smith, CB Christian Gonzalez dazzle at Lucas Oil Stadium

Best team fits: New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots.





I could write about this group of cornerbacks for days. It includes a variety of types, and many of these CBs are going to make their future clubs happy -- especially those who are taken on Days 2 and 3. Banks, however, will not last that long, and for good reason. His testing numbers were fantastic (4.35 40, 42-inch vertical, 11-4 broad jump). He followed that up by posting solid reps throughout the drills -- displaying fluidity, excellent closing speed and fantastic recovery ability when he made a rare mistake in his footwork. Banks and fellow former Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett both performed well -- they became the first teammates at the same position to post 95-plus Next Gen Stats athleticism scores at the same combine over the last two decades. Banks was not only the better of the two, but one of the best of them all.