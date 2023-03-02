2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Calijah Kancey posts fastest 40-yard dash time by DT since 2003

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's going to be even harder for Pitt DT Calijah Kancey to avoid the Aaron Donald comparisons now.

Kancey ran an official 4.67-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest time for a defensive tackle at the event since 2003, per Next Gen Stats. Kancey topped Donald's time of 4.68, which he posted in 2014.

The parallels between the two players are -- on the surface, anyway -- almost unavoidable. Both attended Pitt. Both are undersized defensive tackles. Both produced higher-than-typical sack totals for interior rushers. And both clearly are athletic marvels for their position.

Kancey (6-foot-1, 281 pounds) isn't the same caliber prospect as Donald was nearly a decade ago, but he certainly has helped himself with his scorching running time. In the positional drills that followed, Kancey also moved more fluidly than many of his other D-line mates.