2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Oregon's Christian Gonzalez shines

Phillips measured just 5-foot-9 at the combine, with 29 1/8-inch arms. His dimensions could make it tough for a team to select him in the top 50. He looked quicker than fast in drills, which is good because he ran a very average 4.51-second 40 at 184 pounds. Phillips has fluid hips to transition easily but he was not able to cover a lot of ground during his workout and he occasionally lost his balance making cuts. He displayed the ball skills that helped him intercept six passes last season, but it's hard to project an early Day 2 draft selection based on his physical traits.