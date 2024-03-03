2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Five offensive linemen star in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- The fourth day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, with the offensive linemen taking center stage on Sunday.
Many of those who partook in the events at Lucas Oil Stadium wowed scouts with their speed in the 40-yard dash, their agility in drills and their explosiveness in the broad and vertical jumps. Some exceeded expectations, causing their draft stock to rise; others displayed flaws in their speed and/or athleticism (or chose not to perform), hurting their chances of being selected on Day 1 or Day 2 when the draft begins in Detroit (April 25-27).
Below, I've listed five players who undoubtedly impressed the league's personnel decision-makers with their on-field performance. I also list two players who could use a strong effort at their school's pro day to leave the most favorable impression possible before the draft.
Stock up
The two-time Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year might have silenced concerns about his athleticism with a strong 1.75-second 10-yard split on his 5.03 40 at 322 pounds. He fared well in the position drills, getting out of his stance and mirroring better than most guards because of his experience at tackle. He is not the longest lineman here (31 1/2-inch arm, 78 1/8-inch wingspan) but the measurements are similar to those of former Pro Bowl lineman Chris Snee, to whom Beebe compares favorably.
At 6-foot-4 1/4-inch, 303 pounds, Bortolini ran a 4.94-second 40 with an exceptional 1.69 10-yard split (and strong 32 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-4 broad jump). He also had the best time among offensive linemen in the 3-cone drill (7.16 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.28 seconds). In fact, Bortolini joined Jason Kelce as the only OL at the combine since 2003 to have a sub-4.3 20-yard shuttle and a sub-7.3 3-cone drill, per NFL Research. The two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection looked like a professional center coming out of his stance during drills, snapping the ball and smoothly stepping in either direction. A coach on the field complimented his balance and body control in a pass protection drill. I agree with that assessment of his performance.
Fautanu impressed when he ran (1.71-second 10-yard split, 5.01 40-yard dash) and jumped (32 1/2-inch vertical), but he also showed his excellent movement skills in the position workout. The left tackle's lateral movement and low pad level shined during pass protection drills. His explosion out of his stance also impressed, and his quick hands hit pads in concert with his footwork. Some teams might try to move him inside because of his height (6-foot-3 3/4) but he has the length (34 1/2-inch arm) to be effective outside. He should lock up a top-25 draft spot with his combine performance.
South Dakota State’s Garret Greenfield and McCormick performed well on Sunday, but McCormick really stood out to me. His 5.08-second 40 included an excellent 1.71 10-yard split and he jumped very well for his size (35 1/2-inch vertical, 9-foot-9 broad). The athleticism translated when he was asked to move in space during drills, though he could improve his quickness out of his stance. Teams are often interested to see prospects from outside the Power Five conferences prove their athleticism in the neutral, highly competitive environment that the combine provides. McCormick was up to the challenge on Sunday.
The 6-foot-5 3/8-inch, 308-pound Rosengarten was a valuable blindside protector for left-handed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the past two seasons. He jumped well (30-inch vertical, 9-foot-5 broad), led the offensive line group with a 4.92-second 40 (with a good 1.73 10-yard split) and was fluid in his pass protection work and second-level blocking drills. Rosengarten's length is average for the position (33 1/2-inch arm, 80 3/8-inch wingspan) but it looks like he has more than enough athleticism to translate to the next level.
Stock down
I believe Fashanu needed a strong combine to ensure a top-10 selection. Unfortunately, his day ended with a right thigh injury after his first 40-yard dash run (5.11 seconds; 1.77 10-yard split). His hand measured 8 1/2 inches, which is unusually small for a tackle prospect. Fashanu's a good player with upside and he put up fair jumps (32-inch vertical, 9-foot-1 broad) before his workout concluded, but now his pro day and private workouts become more important in his quest for a single-digit draft slot.
Van Pran-Granger was a solid starter for the past three seasons and helped Georgia win two national titles. However, there have not been many top players in recent years with his combination of short arms (31 3/8 inches) and a smaller wingspan (78 5/8 inches) with a weight of less than 300 pounds (298). His 5.20-second 40 and 1.77 10-yard split were OK and his movements skills in drills were fair. He’s going to need to stay lower than he did in drills if he’s going to maintain leverage on the move and at the line of scrimmage, though. Choosing not to perform the jumps also forces teams to wait until his pro day to test his explosiveness. It would be tough for me to project him as a top-125 player at this point in the process.