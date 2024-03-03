2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Five offensive linemen star in Indianapolis

Van Pran-Granger was a solid starter for the past three seasons and helped Georgia win two national titles. However, there have not been many top players in recent years with his combination of short arms (31 3/8 inches) and a smaller wingspan (78 5/8 inches) with a weight of less than 300 pounds (298). His 5.20-second 40 and 1.77 10-yard split were OK and his movements skills in drills were fair. He’s going to need to stay lower than he did in drills if he’s going to maintain leverage on the move and at the line of scrimmage, though. Choosing not to perform the jumps also forces teams to wait until his pro day to test his explosiveness. It would be tough for me to project him as a top-125 player at this point in the process.