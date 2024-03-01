2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Braden Fiske, Dallas Turner sizzle

The Outland Trophy winner (top interior lineman) passed on weighing in at the Senior Bowl in January, which led to intrigue about what his weight would be at the combine. He checked in at 366 pounds in Indianapolis, close to his listed weight at Texas (362). The massive defensive tackle ran a 5.27 40, not matching Jordan Davis' 4.78 40 from 2022 (at 341 pounds) but not too far off Vita Vea's 5.1 (at 347 pounds) in 2018. He put forth full effort during drills, understandably taking a couple of steps to change directions in some drills but showing a bit more flexibility and balance than I expected at his size in others. I believe he did exactly what he needed to do to stay in the top-50 conversation.