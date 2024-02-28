 Skip to main content
QB Caleb Williams would 'be excited' if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine

Published: Feb 28, 2024 at 09:49 AM
USC quarterback Caleb Williams, viewed as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said he'd be thrilled to be selected by the Chicago Bears, doing his best to clear up rumblings to the contrary.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams said in an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel published on Wednesday. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

Williams is scheduled to arrive Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and is expected to meet with the Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams will take part in meetings, but will forego testing and on-field work, which he's expected to do in USC's pro day on March 20.

In his interview with ESPN, Williams expunged any notions that he would ask to be traded rather than play in Chicago. 

"I'm not pushing any agenda," he said. "At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has yet to announce if he intends to trade Chicago starter Justin Fields and/or keep the No. 1 pick, was asked Tuesday if he had any concerns about the rumored reservations of Williams playing in the Windy City.

"No. No. No concerns about that at all," Poles said. "I would love to know why, if that was the case. Like I said, I think as a young quarterback, and I've been around it, the infrastructure is important, and I think we've made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in or if Justin were to stay here as well."

Poles' comments would seem to be in line with what Williams is hoping to find in his first NFL franchise.

"Just the constant growth and change, that's important whether you are a quarterback or wide receiver or a general manager or an owner or an organization," Williams said of what he's looking for. "Just a healthy situation -- in the facility, with the players -- and just a place that really wants to win."

Williams, who began his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to USC, was the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. He passed for 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over two seasons with the Trojans. He's the top-ranked prospect in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50.

news

Chiefs releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who hauled in Super Bowl LVIII touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.
news

Stephen Jones won't share details on Dak Prescott negotiations: Our whole thing is 'him being a Cowboy'

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones won't share the details, but he's hoping to extend Dak Prescott at some point to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on parting with DC Vic Fangio: 'I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that'

When the Dolphins hired Vic Fangio ahead of last season, the belief was that the longtime coach would deliver a defense on par with Miami's high-octane offense. One year later, Fangio and the Fins agreed to a separation neither party initially saw coming.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters on process of determining QB future: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is being tasked with solidifying the quarterback spot in Washington. Finding the right person for the job, it turns out, is no snap of the fingers. "We still have a lot of work to do," Peters said Tuesday.
news

Zac Taylor on applying franchise tag to WR Tee Higgins: 'We want to make sure we don't lose him'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine that they franchise tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins with plenty of time before the deadline because Cincinnati simply wanted to ensure it would keep a key player in-house.
news

Robbie Gould becomes Illinois high school football coach 

Robbie Gould, who recently retired from the NFL after 18 years split between the Bears, Giants and 49ers, has now become head football coach at Rolling Meadows High (Illinois), the school officially announced on Tuesday.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is "making really good progress," but was hardly definitive about anything regarding the return of Nick Chubb. 
news

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

The Minnesota Vikings' goal this offseason is to keep the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson tandem in town for the long-term.
news

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Speaking from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said that he was not entertaining any trade offers for Davante Adams, emphatically saying "He's a Raider."
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.