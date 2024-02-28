QB Caleb Williams would 'be excited' if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has yet to announce if he intends to trade Chicago starter Justin Fields and/or keep the No. 1 pick, was asked Tuesday if he had any concerns about the rumored reservations of Williams playing in the Windy City.

"No. No. No concerns about that at all," Poles said. "I would love to know why, if that was the case. Like I said, I think as a young quarterback, and I've been around it, the infrastructure is important, and I think we've made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in or if Justin were to stay here as well."

Poles' comments would seem to be in line with what Williams is hoping to find in his first NFL franchise.

"Just the constant growth and change, that's important whether you are a quarterback or wide receiver or a general manager or an owner or an organization," Williams said of what he's looking for. "Just a healthy situation -- in the facility, with the players -- and just a place that really wants to win."