Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on future: 'Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money' 

Published: Feb 04, 2024 at 06:55 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

An adventurous 2023 season for Jaylon Johnson has set up a pivotal offseason.

The Bears cornerback -- who emerged as an elite NFL talent, sought an extension and asked for a trade all in one year -- is an impending free agent who's divided by his mind and heart as he peers into an unsure future.

"Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money," Johnson told NFL.com at Saturday's Pro Bowl practice. "So, I mean, we'll figure out if we can make them both come together and get something done. I'm looking forward to see what's to come."

Having played out his rookie contract, the Bears' 2020 NFL Draft second-rounder turned in a truly terrific season at the best of times. At year's end, Johnson had earned an overall 90.8 PFF grade -- tops in the league. Long regarded as a coverage maven, Johnson's 91.0 coverage grade was also the NFL's highest.

The first-time Pro Bowler believes his play showed him to be one of the NFL's elite corners -- hence his desire to be paid as one.

"No doubt. No doubt," Johnson said when asked if he believed he had established himself as one of the best corners in the league. "I think just, like I was saying, just through my career, just continuing to get better, continuing to get better."

In 14 games, Johnson posted 36 tackles, 10 pass breakups, forced a fumble and hauled in four interceptions -- including a pick-six. His INT tally was four times his career mark over the previous three seasons, having recorded just one pick prior. Being able to cause turnovers was an onus for Johnson, and having done so, he believes he's proven himself to be a complete package at CB.

"Probably the only thing I have [against me] was not getting turnovers," he said. "But now, this year I started getting some turnovers, creating. I feel like I've always been an exceptional cover guy, so just being able to impact the game and make plays in the air is something I wanted to do, and I went out and did that. And now everybody knows I can take the ball away. So, I feel like there's really not a box I can't check."

Johnson can expect a big check forthcoming. The Bears have $49.13 million in 2024 salary cap space, which is eighth-most in the NFL, according to Spotrac. The looming question is whether general manager Ryan Poles will agree to pay Johnson the $18-$21 million per year that the top-paid corners have garnered after one blockbuster season at the perfect time.

Johnson has been a starter since his rookie season and he's still only 24-years-old. As the Bears aim to resurrect the franchise in 2024 from the dregs of five straight years without a winning campaign, Johnson would seem to fit the bill as a cornerstone for Matt Eberflus' defense.

However, nothing has worked out so far.

Johnson missed the beginning of 2023 organized team activities, had his name tossed around in trade rumors, followed up his aforementioned first career pick-six by letting it known he wanted to get paid, requested a trade and has professed that he'd love to stay in Chi-Town.

It was a whirlwind in the Windy City for Johnson, who starred on a 7-10 team.

It was a season in which he emerged from being a solid starting corner to an all-star with an argument for having been the very best at his position in the regular season.

"For me, I think it was just sticking true to the script," Johnson said of his breakout season. "I thought if we just kept the work consistent, continued to work and continued to keep my head down and being able to let the world see who I am and the things that I can do. So, I was just blessed for that opportunity."

Where Johnson's next opportunity comes will be a prevailing offseason topic in Chicago and beyond.

Related Content

news

Raiders expected to hire former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their next OC

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as their next OC, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.
news

Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator 

The Dolphins have hired Anthony Weaver, formerly the Ravens' assistant head coach, as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs

Zay Flowers' taunting penalty in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one. The Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC consideration after contract talks break down

Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported on Saturday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on stellar rookie season: 'I wasn't surprised much'

C.J. Stroud is rather quiet in demeanor and short on words, but that doesn't mean he lacks confidence. The Houston Texans quarterback turned in one of the finest rookie campaigns in NFL chronicle, and it wasn't unexpected to him, as he told NFL.com's Grant Gordon during Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice.
news

Breakout DL Justin Madubuike on impending free agency: Baltimore is 'home' but 'business is business'

Justin Madubuike had a breakout season in Baltimore that led him to Orlando, Florida. Now the first-time Pro Bowler is set up for a lucrative second career contract, but he'll ultimately have to decide whether he re-signs with the Ravens or is lured elsewhere. Magubuike spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about his thoughts on the future ahead.
news

Montez Sweat embracing 2023 roller-coaster ride that brought him to Bears: 'It's a blessing to be here' 

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat has had a roller-coaster ride of a season after starting on the Washington Commanders and ending with Chicago on a four-year contract, and he's embracing all the twists and turns.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes Commanders appreciate Dan Quinn's 'greatness': 'Take care of my guy'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says Washington, a longtime NFC East rival, is fortunate to have Quinn on the sideline and that he hopes Commanders players play hard for the former DC in Dallas.
news

Dolphins Pro Bowl OT Terron Armstead hasn't made decision on playing in 2024 yet: 'Haven't even started the process'

Terron Armstead was on the Miami Dolphins' injury report 13 out of 17 weeks this past regular season and missed seven games. Though the five-time Pro Bowler's level of play hasn't taken a hit, his body certainly has, and it's led to him pondering retirement.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Leslie Frazier, formerly the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, as the team's assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.