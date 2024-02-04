Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on future: 'Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money' 

Having played out his rookie contract, the Bears' 2020 NFL Draft second-rounder turned in a truly terrific season at the best of times. At year's end, Johnson had earned an overall 90.8 PFF grade -- tops in the league. Long regarded as a coverage maven, Johnson's 91.0 coverage grade was also the NFL's highest.

The first-time Pro Bowler believes his play showed him to be one of the NFL's elite corners -- hence his desire to be paid as one.

"No doubt. No doubt," Johnson said when asked if he believed he had established himself as one of the best corners in the league. "I think just, like I was saying, just through my career, just continuing to get better, continuing to get better."

In 14 games, Johnson posted 36 tackles, 10 pass breakups, forced a fumble and hauled in four interceptions -- including a pick-six. His INT tally was four times his career mark over the previous three seasons, having recorded just one pick prior. Being able to cause turnovers was an onus for Johnson, and having done so, he believes he's proven himself to be a complete package at CB.