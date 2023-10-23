Bears CB Jaylon Johnson after two-interception game vs. Raiders: 'I deserve to be paid'

Johnson's pick-six came after a drive in which he was called for a long defensive pass interference. The corner admitted the penalty was "not acceptable" on his part. Johnson atoned for the mistake and then some.

The 24-year-old is playing out the final year of his rookie contract after sides couldn't agree to an extension in the offseason. Johnson believes his performance Sunday highlights his worth and said he's "been wanting to get to the table" to work out an extension.

"I know who I am, and I know I can play this game at a high level," Johnson said. "And I feel like I deserve to be paid like that. I'm taking that attitude for any team, for any and everybody in the NFL. So I mean if it's with the Bears, then I'll do that."

When healthy, Johnson is a stellar corner, owning 34 career passes defended, and he has shined in coverage in five games this season.