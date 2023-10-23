Around the NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson after two-interception game vs. Raiders: 'I deserve to be paid'

Published: Oct 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears cornerback ﻿Jaylon Johnson﻿ swiped a ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ pass intended for ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and raced 39 yards for the game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After reaching pay dirt, Johnson found the FOX cameras and made the universal sign for making it rain imaginary money. The fourth-year pro was asked after the win if the gesture was a message.

"You damn right," Johnson said, via the Chicago Tribune. "100%."

Johnson netted two interceptions Sunday, also picking off ﻿Aidan O'Connell﻿ on the ensuing Raiders drive. They marked the first INTs for the 2020 second-round pick in 28 games. He had just one interception in his career entering Sunday -- Week 2, 2021 off ﻿Joe Burrow﻿.

Johnson's pick-six came after a drive in which he was called for a long defensive pass interference. The corner admitted the penalty was "not acceptable" on his part. Johnson atoned for the mistake and then some.

The 24-year-old is playing out the final year of his rookie contract after sides couldn't agree to an extension in the offseason. Johnson believes his performance Sunday highlights his worth and said he's "been wanting to get to the table" to work out an extension.

"I know who I am, and I know I can play this game at a high level," Johnson said. "And I feel like I deserve to be paid like that. I'm taking that attitude for any team, for any and everybody in the NFL. So I mean if it's with the Bears, then I'll do that."

When healthy, Johnson is a stellar corner, owning 34 career passes defended, and he has shined in coverage in five games this season.

The question for Chicago is whether they believe Johnson is part of the future -- he was not a Ryan Poles draft pick. If Poles doesn't think he'll be able to lock down Johnson long-term, the corner could be a trade piece ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline for the 2-5 Bears -- rather than risk losing him in the offseason.

