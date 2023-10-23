The First Read: NFL's 10 most trustworthy teams; new MVP rankings; must-watch game in Week 8

For all the red flags waving around the Eagles this past week following an upset loss to the Jets, they sure looked pretty good in Sunday night's win over the Dolphins. Just as with San Francisco, that is the lesson worth taking away after a statement victory: Any great team can have a tough day at the office. The real contenders don’t let failure linger too long. Quarterback Jalen Hurts might not be as impressive as he was in 2022, but he’s still plenty capable of getting the job done. That offensive line has taken some hits, but it’s still arguably the best in the business. What was encouraging about the win over Miami was the way Philadelphia played defensively, despite being plagued by injuries and inconsistency in its secondary. The Eagles contained the Dolphins’ vaunted passing attack, allowing Philly to log its sixth win in seven tries. That says something important about the way this team is built. The Eagles simply are not going to let their flaws morph into bigger problems.