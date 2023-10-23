Eagles acquiring safety Kevin Byard via trade with Titans

Howie Roseman is at it again.
The wheeling-and-dealing Philadelphia Eagles general manager is acquiring star safety Kevin Byard in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.
The Eagles will send safety Terrell Edmunds -- a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers -- along with 2024 fifth- and sixth-round selections to Tennessee in exchange for Byard, per Rapoport. The Titans subsequently announced the trade Monday evening.
It's a coup for the Eagles, who have been banged up in the secondary this season and needed safety help. Philly swooped in, adding a two-time first-team All-Pro and former interceptions leader to a defense that shut down the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.
Byard, who released a statement expressing his gratitude to the Titans organization and fans, hasn't been at his best early this season in Tennessee, but he's the type of do-it-all safety who can complete the Eagles' secondary. The Philly native is stellar against the run and a ball-hawk in coverage. In 120 games over eight seasons with the Titans, Byard has generated 27 interceptions, 63 passes defensed and 674 tackles.
The 30-year-old safety is one of two players in the NFL with 600-plus tackles and 20-plus INTs since 2017 (Jordan Poyer), and his 27 picks are second-most in the NFL (Xavien Howard), according to NFL Research. Byard leads all safeties with 59 passes defensed since 2017.
Byard will pair with Reed Blankenship, who is dealing with an injury, to form a Middle Tennessee State safety duo on the back end of Sean Desai's defense.
After losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this offseason, the Eagles' safety crew lacked versatility and playmaking. Roseman went out and snagged a potential game-changer to fill the void. The trade comes after Philly swiped star receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee on a draft-day trade in 2022.
The trade signals the 2-4 Titans are sellers ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline. Tennessee entered the day with just six total draft picks, only three of which came before the seventh round (first, second, fourth, and three sevenths). General manager Ran Carthon needs to replenish the coffers, so the Titans might not be done shipping out assets in the coming week.