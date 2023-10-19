Around the NFL

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

Published: Oct 19, 2023 at 05:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2023 NFL trade deadline comes on Halloween his year. Track every deal made from the start of the 2023 regular season (Sept. 8) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade).

Hardman rejoins Chiefs after short-stint in N.Y.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets
New York Jets

Date of completed trade: Oct. 18


KANSAS CITY RECEIVES


NEW YORK RECEIVES

  • 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Falcons acquire SB-winning WR in trade

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Date of completed trade: Oct. 10


ATLANTA RECEIVES

  • WR Van Jefferson
  • 2025 sixth-round draft pick
  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick


LOS ANGELES RECEIVES

  • 2025 sixth-round draft pick
  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick

Bears send Claypool to Dolphins post benching

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Date of completed trade: Oct. 6


MIAMI RECEIVES


CHICAGO RECEIVES

  • 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Broncos ship Gregory to The Bay

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Date of completed trade: Oct. 6


SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES


DENVER RECIEVES

  • 2024 sixth-round draft pick

CB Jackson returns to New England in trade

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Date of completed trade: Oct. 5


NEW ENGLAND RECEIVES

  • CB J.C. Jackson
  • 2025 fifth-round draft pick
  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick


LOS ANGELES RECEIVES

  • 2025 fifth-round draft pick
  • 2025 seventh-round draft pick


Akers saga ends with trade to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Date of completed trade: Sept. 20


MINNESOTA RECEIVES

  • RB Cam Akers
  • 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick


LOS ANGELES RECEIVES

  • 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick

