NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

The 2023 NFL trade deadline comes on Halloween his year. Track every deal made from the start of the 2023 regular season (Sept. 8) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade).
Hardman rejoins Chiefs after short-stint in N.Y.
Date of completed trade: Oct. 18
KANSAS CITY RECEIVES
- WR Mecole Hardman
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
NEW YORK RECEIVES
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
Falcons acquire SB-winning WR in trade
Date of completed trade: Oct. 10
ATLANTA RECEIVES
- WR Van Jefferson
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
LOS ANGELES RECEIVES
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
Bears send Claypool to Dolphins post benching
Date of completed trade: Oct. 6
MIAMI RECEIVES
- WR Chase Claypool
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
CHICAGO RECEIVES
- 2025 sixth-round draft pick
Broncos ship Gregory to The Bay
Date of completed trade: Oct. 6
SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES
- LB Randy Gregory
- 2024 seventh-round draft pick
DENVER RECIEVES
- 2024 sixth-round draft pick
CB Jackson returns to New England in trade
Date of completed trade: Oct. 5
NEW ENGLAND RECEIVES
- CB J.C. Jackson
- 2025 fifth-round draft pick
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
LOS ANGELES RECEIVES
- 2025 fifth-round draft pick
- 2025 seventh-round draft pick
Akers saga ends with trade to Vikings
Date of completed trade: Sept. 20
MINNESOTA RECEIVES
- RB Cam Akers
- 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick
LOS ANGELES RECEIVES
- 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick