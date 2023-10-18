Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

Hardman began his career in Kansas City, where he caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns over four seasons and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in 2019 and 2022, providing a speedy element alongside ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ (prior to his 2022 departure for Miami). Changes to the Chiefs' receiving corps this offseason followed Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII triumph, including the decision to not re-sign Hardman, who eventually made his way to the East Coast, signing with the Jets in March.

Hardman was supposed to provide the Jets with the same speed threat and catch-and-run ability he'd once given the Chiefs. Instead, he became irrelevant, falling out of favor and recording just one catch for six yards in five games, leading the Jets to trade him without so much as a second thought.