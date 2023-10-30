MRI shows Falcons DT Grady Jarrett suffered torn ACL in loss to Titans

Atlanta's Week 8 loss became a bit more painful on Monday following additional testing on one of the Falcons' key defenders.
An MRI revealed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source. Jarrett will miss the rest of the 2023 season.
ESPN first reported the news.
Jarrett sustained the injury on just the fourth play from scrimmage in the game against Tennessee, appearing to tear his ACL while attempting to win a one-on-one matchup with Titans rookie Peter Skoronski. While engaged with Skoronski, Jarrett began hopping around on one leg, finding a way to exit the field rather quickly before receiving further medical attention. He did not return to the game.
A former fifth-round pick out of Clemson, Jarrett exceeded expectations for his career long ago. He's earned an All-Pro selection and two trips to the Pro Bowl, and has played an important part along Atlanta's defensive interior for the majority of the last decade.
Fortunately for Jarrett, his 2023 salary was fully guaranteed. With a cap number exceeding $20 million in 2024 and 2025, we'll see what the future holds for the 30-year-old defender.
The sixth-ranked Falcons defense will undoubtedly miss him going forward.