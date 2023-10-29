Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder to start second half vs. Titans

Desmond Ridderis on the sidelines and Taylor Heinickehas taken over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Arthur Smith replaced Ridder with Heinicke to start the second half on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, trailing, 14-3. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared. He began the second half with a ballcap on rather than a helmet, however.

The Falcons offense was listless in the opening half, compiling just 89 yards with Ridder having been sacked five times and losing a fumble -- his NFL-leading 12th giveaway. Ridder's turnovers have all come over his last seven starts. He was 8 of 12 for 71 yards through the first two quarters.