Around the NFL

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cooper Kupp﻿'s return to the lineup and Puka Nacua﻿'s emergence made Van Jefferson the odd man out in the rotation. Now he's out of L.A. altogether.

The Rams traded Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a swap of 2025 late-round picks -- sixth- and seventh-rounders -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

In Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Jefferson played just two snaps and didn't see a target. Head coach Sean McVay brushed aside the lack of playing time for the former second-round pick, but the writing was on the wall.

Related Links

Even before Kupp's return, Jefferson was barely a factor.

Nacua's early-career lightning show and Tutu Atwell﻿'s rise as a threat made Jefferson superfluous. In the first four games of the season Jefferson struggled, netting eight catches for 108 yards -- that's about one game on average for Nacua. Jefferson was clearly the No. 4 receiver, and the Rams wasted little time moving on.

In Atlanta, Jefferson joins a pass-catching corps highlighted by Drake London﻿, Mack Hollins﻿, and tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith﻿. The Falcons hope to revive Jefferson's career. In 2021, the 6-foot-1 wideout generated 802 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns. It's a low-risk flier for the Falcons, who are looking for more oomph out of Desmond Ridder and the offense as they chase an NFC South title.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl

Dak Prescott﻿ struggled mightily in a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, but team owner Jerry Jones reiterated his faith in the Cowboys' star quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Cardinals running back ﻿James Conner﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Conner suffered the injury in Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Bengals.
news

Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

Following Sunday night's blowout loss to San Francisco, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is determined not to let the Week 5 drubbing affect the team's mindset for the rest of the 2023 season.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams 'glad' to beat Packers in first game against former team

Davante Adams﻿ won in his first game against the Packers, helping the Raiders secure a 17-13 victory Monday night. Facing the club that drafted him in 2014, Adams put up four catches for 45 yards while playing through a right shoulder injury.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Miami Dolphins star rookie running back ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander after Monday loss: 'The defense has to not give up any touchdowns'

The Green Bay Packers moved to 2-3 on the season with Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting discussion from the players and head coach Matt LaFleur on what the team must do over the bye eek in order to get things right.
news

Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve, timeline for return TBD

The Minnesota Vikings plan to place their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported early Tuesday morning. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, and will miss a minimum of four weeks, though a return timeline beyond that is TBD.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on game-breaking night vs. Packers: 'This is what I was born to do'

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wreaked havoc on a battered Green Bay Packers offensive line, tallying five tackles (four for loss), four pressures, three run stuffs and a sack to lead Las Vegas to victory during the defense's best performance of the season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders