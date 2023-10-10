Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Even before Kupp's return, Jefferson was barely a factor.

Nacua's early-career lightning show and Tutu Atwell﻿'s rise as a threat made Jefferson superfluous. In the first four games of the season Jefferson struggled, netting eight catches for 108 yards -- that's about one game on average for Nacua. Jefferson was clearly the No. 4 receiver, and the Rams wasted little time moving on.