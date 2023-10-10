Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Cooper Kupp's return to the lineup and Puka Nacua's emergence made Van Jefferson the odd man out in the rotation. Now he's out of L.A. altogether.
The Rams traded Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a swap of 2025 late-round picks -- sixth- and seventh-rounders -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.
In Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Jefferson played just two snaps and didn't see a target. Head coach Sean McVay brushed aside the lack of playing time for the former second-round pick, but the writing was on the wall.
Even before Kupp's return, Jefferson was barely a factor.
Nacua's early-career lightning show and Tutu Atwell's rise as a threat made Jefferson superfluous. In the first four games of the season Jefferson struggled, netting eight catches for 108 yards -- that's about one game on average for Nacua. Jefferson was clearly the No. 4 receiver, and the Rams wasted little time moving on.
In Atlanta, Jefferson joins a pass-catching corps highlighted by Drake London, Mack Hollins, and tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. The Falcons hope to revive Jefferson's career. In 2021, the 6-foot-1 wideout generated 802 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns. It's a low-risk flier for the Falcons, who are looking for more oomph out of Desmond Ridder and the offense as they chase an NFC South title.