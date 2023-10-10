Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 5 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





San Francisco made an ardent statement that it’s atop the league hierarchy with its Sunday night thrashing of Dallas. However, the game wasn’t a runaway from the start. After scoring on their opening drive for the seventh consecutive game, the 49ers were locked into a defensive slugfest with the Cowboys, holding a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Was a Dallas rally in the making? Nope. San Francisco set the tone for things to come with a dazzling score. It began with a simple handoff to Christian McCaffrey out of a shotgun set, but then CMC flipped it to Deebo Samuel, who flipped it right back to Brock Purdy. Purdy set and sent a beautiful ball to George Kittle. A wide-open Kittle streaked into the end zone after Purdy hit him right in the chest. Purdy and Kittle hooked up for THREE touchdowns on the evening, but this was the most sensational and the one that got the 49ers engine roaring with TDs following on four of the next five San Francisco drives.





