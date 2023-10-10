Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 5 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- San Francisco 49ers 42, Dallas Cowboys 10
- Cincinnati Bengals 34, Arizona Cardinals 20
- Philadelphia Eagles 23, Los Angeles Rams 14
- New York Jets 31, Denver Broncos 21
- Kansas City Chiefs 27, Minnesota Vikings 20
- Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Buffalo Bills 20 (London)
- Atlanta Falcons 21, Houston Texans 19
- Detroit Lions 42, Carolina Panthers 24
- Indianapolis Colts 23, Tennessee Titans 16
- Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16
- New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0
- Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10
THURSDAY GAME
TEAMS ON BYE
- Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Seahawks
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
This was a bit of a tough watch for fans of high-flying offenses, because, well, neither team’s offense truly ever took off Monday night. However, one Raiders drive included enough positive outcomes to give their fans some hope their team might be more productive in the future. It began with a 24-yard gain for Josh Jacobs, and included a Jimmy Garoppolo completion to Jakobi Meyers over the middle on third-and-4. The most encouraging part, though, was the reemergence of Davante Adams, who caught two passes on consecutive snaps for gains of 21 and five. Two plays later, Garoppolo found Adams again, moving the ball to Green Bay’s 2-yard line. Jacobs finished Las Vegas’ best drive of the night on the next play, pounding it into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown from two yards out. That score proved to be enough to eke out a narrow win.
Re-watch the Raiders' win on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
San Francisco made an ardent statement that it’s atop the league hierarchy with its Sunday night thrashing of Dallas. However, the game wasn’t a runaway from the start. After scoring on their opening drive for the seventh consecutive game, the 49ers were locked into a defensive slugfest with the Cowboys, holding a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Was a Dallas rally in the making? Nope. San Francisco set the tone for things to come with a dazzling score. It began with a simple handoff to Christian McCaffrey out of a shotgun set, but then CMC flipped it to Deebo Samuel, who flipped it right back to Brock Purdy. Purdy set and sent a beautiful ball to George Kittle. A wide-open Kittle streaked into the end zone after Purdy hit him right in the chest. Purdy and Kittle hooked up for THREE touchdowns on the evening, but this was the most sensational and the one that got the 49ers engine roaring with TDs following on four of the next five San Francisco drives.
Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Cincinnati has made a habit of starting fast, and Week 5 was no different. But we’re not going to look at the opening possession, in which Joe Burrow led an 11-play drive that ended in a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown. No, we’re chasing (pun possibly intended) the big play, so pull up the replay and scrub ahead to the third quarter, in which the Bengals came out of the half clinging to a three-point lead, picked up 12 yards on their first two plays, and took care of the remaining 63 via a bomb to Chase for six. That throw was the longest in terms of air yards of Burrow’s career, per Next Gen Stats. It set the tone for what was eventually a runaway second half, and it’s worth a few minutes of your time.
Re-watch the Bengals' win on NFL+.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Eagles snatched the lead and never gave it back thanks to a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that began with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. Jalen Hurts kicked things off by scrambling for nine yards, then connected with A.J. Brown on a 38-yard throw that got another 15 yards added after the fact due to a horse-collar penalty. The Rams shot themselves in the foot again the very next play by committing pass interference in the end zone. Philly pounced on the mistake, capitalizing to take a 17-14 lead using its signature tush-push QB sneak -- a gutsy call considering only two seconds remained in the frame.
Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Broncos picked off Zach Wilson with just over two minutes remaining, getting the ball back with a chance to win or force overtime. Trailing 24-21, Russell Wilson hit his first four passes and drove to the Denver 41-yard line with 41 seconds remaining. The Jets brought pressure, and Wilson tried to get away. Had he gotten away, Wilson might have been able to scramble for the first down, with lots of green in front of him. But Quincy Williams screamed off the edge, sacked Wilson and poked the ball away. It was scooped up by Bryce Hall and run back 39 yards for a back-breaking score.
Re-watch the Jets' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Travis Kelce tweaked his ankle on a non-contact play late in the second quarter, limping off the field and heading to the locker room early. After sitting out the first drive of the second half, the star TE re-entered. He wasn't some decoy either. Kelce was out blocking on the first play. He vice-grabbed a key third-down pass over a defender. He added two 8-yard-gainers and an 11-yarder. He then cashed in for a 4-yard touchdown for his fifth reception of the drive. The score put K.C. up 14 points -- enough to survive on the road.
Re-watch the Chiefs' win on NFL+.
Back to top
Jeremy Bergman's NFL+ moment of the game:
All Buffalo needed was a stop, just one more possession to steal a win in London. Down just five points with under four minutes to go, the Bills had Jacksonville in a third-and-4 at its own 31. Instead of feeding Travis Etienne again, Trevor Lawrence and Co. dialed up the big play. In empty-set shotgun and as pressure bore down from all angles, Lawrence launched a dime down the right sideline toward Calvin Ridley, matched up on safety Micah Hyde, for a critical 32-yard conversion. It was Ridley's seventh and final catch of his awesome afternoon -- and an absolute back-breaker. Two plays later, Etienne was back at it, sealing Jacksonville's victory with a 35-yard house call, sending the Jaguars back to the States above .500 and dashing Buffalo's comeback hopes.
Re-watch the Jaguars' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
I’d love to highlight C.J. Stroud's final drive, because it was a fantastic, urgent march toward a go-ahead touchdown. But we’re going to the drive that followed it, in which Desmond Ridder either threw or scrambled for positive gains as part of a 10-play, 51-yard push toward victory. His best throw deserved a place on a highlight reel: a 23-yard completion to Drake London that was essentially a 50/50 ball for which London leaped, grabbed and held on through contact for a huge gain that put the Falcons in field goal range. The rest, as they say, was history.
Re-watch the Falcons' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
After the Panthers cut the Lions' early lead to 14-7, the Detroit D put its foot down. After a Detroit turnover on downs, Alim McNeill punched the football out of Miles Sanders' hands for a fumble that Will Harris scooped up. Ten plays and 38 yards later, the Lions stretched their lead to 21-7. The defense wasn't done roaring. On the very next Panthers offensive snap, Jerry Jacobs read the eyes of rookie quarterback Bryce Young for an easy interception. It took one razzle-dazzle pitch-back bomb from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta for the Lions to hit pay dirt again. Game. Blouses.
Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Fans of traditional football, your search for a taste of the past ends here. With Gardner Minshew replacing the injured Anthony Richardson, the Colts needed to find a way back into the end zone in a tight battle with a division rival. They might as well have cut the laces off the football after the second play of the possession, because the pass didn’t matter anymore. On 10 snaps, the Colts threw the ball just twice. The first throw went for a completion to Mo Alie-Cox for a gain of 17, and the second produced a defensive pass interference penalty. Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor handled the rest, with Moss bursting through the middle from three yards out for a go-ahead touchdown that put the Colts at an advantage for the rest of the game.
Re-watch the Colts' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
One of Tua Tagovailoa’s prettiest passes of the day came in a still-close game with Miami leading, 17-10, early in the third quarter. The Giants faked pressure but only rushed three, and Tagovailoa rainbowed a pass into the arms of Tyreek Hill for a 69-yard TD that put the game out of reach. It also ended in funny fashion. Hill tried to hand the ball to a woman in the stands -- the broadcast crew said it was Hill’s mother, Anesha Sanchez -- but another fan in front of him wasn’t having it. The man intercepted Hill’s toss, and the woman made her way to the front, looking a bit surprised when he wouldn’t initially give the pigskin up. But after half of Hard Rock Stadium let the man know he was in the wrong, the ball was safely delivered into her possession.
Re-watch the Dolphins' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra’s NFL+ moment of the game:
It took less than a quarter for the Saints D to put its stamp on the contest. The Patriots faced a third-and-6 from their 24-yard line. Mac Jones took the snap, attempted to step up in the pocket, where Carl Granderson had freed himself from a blocker. As the big D-lineman zeroed in on crushing Jones, the quarterback flung a flutterball into space. New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu awaited the wayward pigskin, snatched it and scampered 27 yards for a touchdown. It was all the scoring New Orleans would need this afternoon.
Re-watch the Saints' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Ravens were hanging on for dear life, up two with 90 seconds remaining and the Steelers driving on the Baltimore 41-yard line. After struggling to move the ball most of the game, the Steelers could have played for a game-ending field-goal try, but embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada called for a deep shot. The Ravens all-out blitzed Kenny Pickett, yet Pickett was able to get enough on his pass downfield to George Pickens, who had gained a step or two on Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. It’s cover-0 and someone needed to make a play. It wasn’t pretty, but the Steelers took the lead on Pickens’ 41-yard score and held on thanks to some big plays late by the defense.
Re-watch the Steelers' win on NFL+.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bears hadn’t quite put the game away with just over four minutes remaining, up, 30-20. They had held a 27-3 lead at halftime before Washington’s furious comeback to cut the deficit to 10. Facing a third-and-3, Bears quarterback Justin Fields -- who had only completed passes to three players all game -- looked where he’d looked most often on the night: toward DJ Moore. Fields’ pass was a bit high and looked dangerous, but CB Kendall Fuller tried to jump it and could not. High-pointing the pass was Moore, who raced 56 yards to the end zone. It was his second 50-plus yard catch of the game and his third TD in a dominant, 230-yard performance.
Re-watch the Bears' win on NFL+