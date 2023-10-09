2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: RB Emari Demercado, WR Josh Downs among targets

GUYS TO 'STACHE: A couple of these names have made this section of the column before, and both are still less than 10 percent rostered in NFL.com leagues. Neither should be that available. For the second time in the last three games, Tyjae Spears outperformed Derrick Henry in fantasy, posting a career-high 16.9 fantasy points while scoring Tennessee's only touchdown in the loss at Indianapolis on Sunday. He is a must-roster handcuff with some standalone value in the right matchups as we navigate bye weeks. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard continues to be an interesting 'stache in Carolina, as he out-touched a questionably healthy Miles Sanders once again in Week 5. Like Warren and Spears, Hubbard is a solid handcuff at worst and could simply play his way into a more fantasy-relevant role in the coming weeks. And a third guy to consider: The Saints' clear RB2 behind Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller. Miller had 53 receiving yards on four catches (plus 37 yards on 12 carries) in New Orleans' blowout win at New England. He is yet another handcuff that may have playable weeks, even with Kamara healthy.