Cardinals RB James Conner expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM Updated: Oct 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals will be without the engine of their backfield for a spell.

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Conner injured his knee on a 35-yard run in the second quarter of the Week 5 defeat and did not return.

In five games this season, Conner leads the Cards with 364 rushing yards on 68 carries with two touchdowns. No other Arizona running back has 50 yards rushing.

Losing its lead back is a blow to a 1-4 Arizona team that has been plucky to start the season. The Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers this week from the New Orleans Saints to help fill the void while Conner is out.

