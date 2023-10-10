Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve, timeline for return TBD

The coach noted that given Jefferson's competitive nature, the club would have to "protect him from himself a little bit." Placing the wideout on injured reserve, which mandates he miss at least four contests, could ensure he has enough time to get fully healthy before a return.

In the meantime, the Vikes will attempt to plow forward without one of the best receivers in the NFL. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who led Minnesota with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, figures to see the most significant uptick in targets sans Jefferson. K.J. Osborn must also step up to fill the void. And tight end T.J. Hockenson will likely see his target-share increase with Jefferson on the shelf.

The Vikings got off to a 1-4 start to open the season, with the only victory coming over a winless Carolina Panthers club. The most optimistic part of the poor opening stage was that Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and the offense were gobbling up yards. If they could stop turning it over, they could keep pace with seemingly anyone. Now, with Jefferson out for at least four weeks, that theory will be put to the test.