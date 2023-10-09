Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 02:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

The coach didn't provide a timeline on Jefferson and is unsure if the wideout will be available Sunday against Chicago.

"Justin's still going through the evaluation process on that hamstring strain," O'Connell told reporters on Monday. "I'll keep you guys posted on what that timeline may look like and how his availability may be for this week or moving forward."

Related Links

Jefferson left Sunday's home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter with the hamstring injury. He did not return, ending his day with three catches on six targets for 28 yards.

O'Connell added that given Jefferson's competitive nature, the team would have to protect the wideout "from himself."

"I think there will probably be a couple different opinions on it, but we've got to get the MRI of it and take look and find out exactly what it is, where it is, if there's any other factors that go into it and determine what the best decision for him to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible," O'Connell said. "He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent."

If Jefferson is out any amount of time, Kirk Cousins will lean on rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who led the Vikes with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and K.J. Osborn at receiver. Tight end T.J. Hockenson could also see an uptick in targets if Jefferson is out.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."