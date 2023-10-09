Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.
The coach didn't provide a timeline on Jefferson and is unsure if the wideout will be available Sunday against Chicago.
"Justin's still going through the evaluation process on that hamstring strain," O'Connell told reporters on Monday. "I'll keep you guys posted on what that timeline may look like and how his availability may be for this week or moving forward."
Jefferson left Sunday's home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter with the hamstring injury. He did not return, ending his day with three catches on six targets for 28 yards.
O'Connell added that given Jefferson's competitive nature, the team would have to protect the wideout "from himself."
"I think there will probably be a couple different opinions on it, but we've got to get the MRI of it and take look and find out exactly what it is, where it is, if there's any other factors that go into it and determine what the best decision for him to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible," O'Connell said. "He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent."
If Jefferson is out any amount of time, Kirk Cousins will lean on rookie wideout Jordan Addison, who led the Vikes with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and K.J. Osborn at receiver. Tight end T.J. Hockenson could also see an uptick in targets if Jefferson is out.