Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 08:28 AM
Miami Dolphins star rookie running back ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Achane suffered the injury in Miami's Week 5 win over the New York Giants. The Dolphins back played 26 snaps on Sunday, totaling a game-high 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Through four career games, Achane has totaled a team-high 460 rushing yards and five rushing scores on 38 carries.

Around The NFL will have more on Achane's injury shortly.

