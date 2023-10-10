Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Miami Dolphins star rookie running back De'Von Achane will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.
Achane suffered the injury in Miami's Week 5 win over the New York Giants. The Dolphins back played 26 snaps on Sunday, totaling a game-high 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Through four career games, Achane has totaled a team-high 460 rushing yards and five rushing scores on 38 carries.
Around The NFL will have more on Achane's injury shortly.