Around the NFL

Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Chicago Bears will be without their leading rusher for some time.

Running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Chicago's Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.

To remedy Herbert's absence, Chicago is signing ﻿Darrynton Evans﻿ off Miami's practice squad, Pelissero added. Evans spent the 2022 season on the Bears' practice squad and active roster, totaling 97 total yards on 15 touches in six games.

Related Links

Through five games, Herbert was pacing the Bears' backfield with 272 rushing yards on 51 carries. The third-year back had also added 10 catches for 83 receiving yards and a touchdown.

But during Chicago's offensive explosion in D.C. on Thursday, Herbert didn't finish the game. Joining him on the sideline were fellow backs ﻿Roschon Johnson﻿ (concussion) and ﻿Travis Homer﻿ (hamstring), who were knocked out with injuries, as well. By the end of the 20-point victory, ﻿Khari Blasingame﻿ was getting the bulk of Chicago's carries (eight for 26 yards).

Moving forward, the Bears should lean on Johnson (when he's cleared) and Evans, but also ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿, the seven-year veteran who was inactive for Thursday's game. Foreman, 27, played in Week 1, totaling 24 total yards on seven touches. He's coming off his best professional season in 2022, when he racked up 914 rushing yards and five scores for Carolina. In the interim, he will be a reliable presence for ﻿Justin Fields﻿ -- himself a threat on the ground -- offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Chicago attack.

The Bears (1-4) host the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) next week in a battle of NFC North bottom-dwellers.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate OLB Von Miller off PUP list ahead of London game vs. Jaguars 

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.