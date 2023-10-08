Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

Through five games, Herbert was pacing the Bears' backfield with 272 rushing yards on 51 carries. The third-year back had also added 10 catches for 83 receiving yards and a touchdown.

But during Chicago's offensive explosion in D.C. on Thursday, Herbert didn't finish the game. Joining him on the sideline were fellow backs ﻿Roschon Johnson﻿ (concussion) and ﻿Travis Homer﻿ (hamstring), who were knocked out with injuries, as well. By the end of the 20-point victory, ﻿Khari Blasingame﻿ was getting the bulk of Chicago's carries (eight for 26 yards).

Moving forward, the Bears should lean on Johnson (when he's cleared) and Evans, but also ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿, the seven-year veteran who was inactive for Thursday's game. Foreman, 27, played in Week 1, totaling 24 total yards on seven touches. He's coming off his best professional season in 2022, when he racked up 914 rushing yards and five scores for Carolina. In the interim, he will be a reliable presence for ﻿Justin Fields﻿ -- himself a threat on the ground -- offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Chicago attack.