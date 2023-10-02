2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 5: QB C.J. Stroud, WR Romeo Doubs among top targets

ROSTERED: 24%





Despite a pair of strong fantasy lines over the first three weeks of the season (and multiple appearances in this column), Doubs remains readily available on most waiver wires. That’s likely due to an expected reduction in role with the return of Christian Watson. While Thursday night's game wasn’t proof that expectation was misplaced -- Watson only played 45 percent of snaps in his first game back -- it was certainly encouraging. As were Doubs’ 13 targets, nine catches and 95 yards in the game. As I attempted to remind everyone prior to the season, Watson’s stretch of relevance in 2022 was directly correlated with a stretch of missed games for Doubs. With both guys now healthy, I truly believe Doubs is the better bet to lead Green Bay in targets and catches. He should be rostered in at least three times this many leagues (shoutout to anyone who gets that Zoolander reference).