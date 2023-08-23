Around the NFL

Panthers RB Miles Sanders will 'absolutely' be ready to face Falcons in Week 1 after camp groin injury

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders returned to the practice field on Tuesday after missing more than two weeks nursing a groin injury.

The free-agent acquisition is confident he'll have plenty of ramp-up time to get ready for the Week 1 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

"Absolutely," Sanders said when asked if he'll play Week 1, via The Associated Press.

The Panthers inked Sanders this offseason to be their lead back after he put up a career-high 1,269 rush yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to earning a Pro Bowl spot with the Eagles.

"We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. "He's explosive. He's a dual threat. He's got long speed, he's got burst, he's got quickness, he's got good vision. That's why we went out and got him."

Related Links

The Panthers have repeatedly said Sanders would be involved in the passing game despite earning fewer than 30 catches and 200 yards each of the past three seasons in Philly. Sanders' most prolific usage in the passing game came during his rookie season, in which he caught 50 balls for 509 yards and three TDs. Since then, the Eagles used him less and less in the air attack.

Without seeing Sanders in the preseason, it's hard to know how much of the discussion regarding the RB's involvement in the passing game is coach-speak and how much will prove true, but the consistent refrain about his role is too much to ignore.

"Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it's catching the ball, running the ball, blocking," Sanders said. "I'll do whatever to help our team win."

First, he must stay healthy after the camp groin issue.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones "deserves a big contract," no resolution has been reached.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading Josh Jacobs, and the NFL's rushing leader's status for Week 1 remains TBD, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Christian Kirk, who played with the likes of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and A.J. Green during his four years in Arizona, said the Jaguars' receiving corps has a chance to be the best he's been a part of.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on offseason praise: 'It is preseason, man. Nothing counts' 

The Kenny Pickett offseason hype train continues to chug along the Rust Belt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recognizes that nothing counts yet in the preseason.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh seeking 'competitors'

How does Robert Saleh define a competitor? Well, it's a bit complicated. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 3 of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets."
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio turns 65, says he's not close to retirement: 'Still can outwork these young coaches'

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn't slowing down or thinking about hanging it up anytime soon. "No, not yet," Fangio said on his birthday Tuesday when asked if he was close to retirement.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb embracing increased role in passing game

Most of Browns running back Nick Chubb's work has been done on the ground. In 2023, though, that might expand to the air.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce regrets 'cheap shot' that sparked practice fight with Colts

Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters on Tuesday that he regretted what he called a "cheap shot" that a fight during a joint practice with the Colts.
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon yet to announce Week 1 starting quarterback

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon thus far has declined to name his Week 1 starting quarterback. Will Arizona go with Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune?
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba set for wrist surgery, likely out 3-4 weeks

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to undergo wrist surgery for a slight fracture and could miss three to four weeks, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters oh Tuesday.