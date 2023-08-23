Panthers RB Miles Sanders will 'absolutely' be ready to face Falcons in Week 1 after camp groin injury

The Panthers have repeatedly said Sanders would be involved in the passing game despite earning fewer than 30 catches and 200 yards each of the past three seasons in Philly. Sanders' most prolific usage in the passing game came during his rookie season, in which he caught 50 balls for 509 yards and three TDs. Since then, the Eagles used him less and less in the air attack.

Without seeing Sanders in the preseason, it's hard to know how much of the discussion regarding the RB's involvement in the passing game is coach-speak and how much will prove true, but the consistent refrain about his role is too much to ignore.

"Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it's catching the ball, running the ball, blocking," Sanders said. "I'll do whatever to help our team win."