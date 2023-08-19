Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Ahead of Friday, Young and Frank Reich unsurprisingly said they wanted to put some points on the board. That happened, but it wasn't nearly enough to offer up any cure to the ills that are plaguing the Panthers' starting offense.

Young was able to lead the Panthers on a scoring drive that amounted to three points off a 37-yard field goal from ﻿Matthew Wright﻿. Still, it was an odyssey just to get three points, as the drive lasted 12 plays and 7 minutes 15 seconds while encompassing only 40 yards.

Young offered up a bigger sample size, playing 17 snaps over his three drives in comparison to 11 the week prior. Once again he showed his toughness, standing strong against the rush. He appeared largely unrattled and flexed his impressive arm, able to show his strength and accuracy on the run or even with his feet planted and unable to to step into a throw.

It remains arduous, however, to deliver any kind of truly accurate assessment of the 22-year-old QB as the first two games have been an indictment of his offensive line more than anything else.