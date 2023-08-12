QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Young went 0-2 on third down passes, sailing a ball high to Chark once under pressure, and Laviska Shenault Jr. ran his route too deep on the other. On the final third down, the QB was swarmed for a sack.

The rookie's calmness in the pocket and ability to get through the progression is positive, but the outing was too brief for any big takeaways.

The struggles of the offensive line undercut Young's debut. Despite playing four starters, Carolina got no push in the run game, and the QB was regularly pressured. The right guard spot is a clear issue, at least until Austin Corbett returns from the physically unable to perform list. The Panthers rotated the RG position during Young's three drives, with Michael Jordan giving up the sack.

Facing a deep Jets defensive line, which sat its starters, will make plenty of offenses look silly this season.