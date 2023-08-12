QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the Carolina Panthers' offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.
The No. 1 overall pick participated in 11 plays over three drives Saturday against the New York Jets. Young completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards, took one sack, and was popped a couple of other times.
Despite pressure, Young showed poise in the pocket and wasn't rattled. On his first pass, he calmly went through the progression to hit Adam Thielen on the back side for an 8-yard gain, the club's only first down in three drives. On the next snap, the QB zipped a quick strike to D.J. Chark. All of Young's completions were short or behind the line of scrimmage, with only one attempt downfield.
Young went 0-2 on third down passes, sailing a ball high to Chark once under pressure, and Laviska Shenault Jr. ran his route too deep on the other. On the final third down, the QB was swarmed for a sack.
The rookie's calmness in the pocket and ability to get through the progression is positive, but the outing was too brief for any big takeaways.
The struggles of the offensive line undercut Young's debut. Despite playing four starters, Carolina got no push in the run game, and the QB was regularly pressured. The right guard spot is a clear issue, at least until Austin Corbett returns from the physically unable to perform list. The Panthers rotated the RG position during Young's three drives, with Michael Jordan giving up the sack.
Facing a deep Jets defensive line, which sat its starters, will make plenty of offenses look silly this season.
Young entered the NFL with questions about his slender frame. While that wasn't an issue in college, and the Panthers' staff has wholly rejected concerns, the struggles of the offensive line Saturday will reconjure those questions.
