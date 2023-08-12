Around the NFL

QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Published: Aug 12, 2023 at 06:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the Carolina Panthers' offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.

The No. 1 overall pick participated in 11 plays over three drives Saturday against the New York Jets. Young completed 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards, took one sack, and was popped a couple of other times.

Despite pressure, Young showed poise in the pocket and wasn't rattled. On his first pass, he calmly went through the progression to hit Adam Thielen on the back side for an 8-yard gain, the club's only first down in three drives. On the next snap, the QB zipped a quick strike to D.J. Chark. All of Young's completions were short or behind the line of scrimmage, with only one attempt downfield.

Related Links

Young went 0-2 on third down passes, sailing a ball high to Chark once under pressure, and Laviska Shenault Jr. ran his route too deep on the other. On the final third down, the QB was swarmed for a sack.

The rookie's calmness in the pocket and ability to get through the progression is positive, but the outing was too brief for any big takeaways.

The struggles of the offensive line undercut Young's debut. Despite playing four starters, Carolina got no push in the run game, and the QB was regularly pressured. The right guard spot is a clear issue, at least until Austin Corbett returns from the physically unable to perform list. The Panthers rotated the RG position during Young's three drives, with Michael Jordan giving up the sack.

Facing a deep Jets defensive line, which sat its starters, will make plenty of offenses look silly this season.

Young entered the NFL with questions about his slender frame. While that wasn't an issue in college, and the Panthers' staff has wholly rejected concerns, the struggles of the offensive line Saturday will reconjure those questions.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes 'remarkable' return to playing field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin﻿'s amazing comeback story added another uplifting chapter Saturday as the 25-year-old took part in NFL game action for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson bounces back from rough start in first preseason showing

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿'s got off to a wobbly start, but the No. 4 overall pick bounced back in his first preseason action, and in the first round of his QB competition with Gardner Minshew.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates quarterback Jordan Love playing more in the team's next two preseason games.
news

Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

With the quarterback competition brewing in Washington, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "very encouraged" by Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

Round 1 of the Buccaneers' quarterback competition ended how training camp began -- with Baker Mayfield in the pole position over Kyle Trask. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

Commanders-Browns preseason game delayed due to inclement weather

The Washington Commanders-Cleveland Browns preseason opener's kickoff on Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather.
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.