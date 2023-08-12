2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- Fields and Co. show out early. Saturday marked the first opportunity for Bears fans to get a glimpse at the revamped offensive unit Chicago put together this offseason, making high-profile moves to surround quarterback Justin Fields with viable receiving options -- something he largely lacked in 2022. Though the first-team offense was only on the field for two drives, Fields took full advantage of his short outing to show off. There has been much anticipation for the pairing of Fields and DJ Moore after Chicago traded away the No. 1 pick for a package that included the veteran wide receiver, and it took only three plays before they connected for the first time for a 62-yard touchdown pass in an immediate manifestation of the budding chemistry between the new teammates. And the offense wasn't done making splash plays, as Fields tossed a short pass to running back Khalil Herbert, who weaved his way down the field, breaking tackles for a 56-yard score on the next drive. Fields finished his outing with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, having completed all three of his throws for 129 yards and the two scores. It was only a small taste of the Bears' offensive possibilities, with other weapons not even entering the equation, but it bodes well for the potential of the passing game in the team's 2023 campaign.
- Titans QBs inconsistent in opener. With Malik Willis and Will Levis alternating drives during Saturday's contest, the two young QBs were presented with the opportunity for one to pull away in the battle for the No. 2 QB spot. But neither made the statement plays needed to set himself apart, and both showed the hiccups typical of young quarterbacks in the preseason. Each had their moments with solid passes at different levels but also struggled in the pocket at other points. It didn't help to be constantly under pressure, as the Bears defensive front got into the backfield on a consistent basis to sack each quarterback four times. Levis finished his night 9-for-14 passing for 85 yards, while Willis had significantly more attempts, going 16 for 25 for 189 yards and adding a rushing TD, but also tallied a red-zone interception early on after rookie Andrew Wylie let the ball bounce off his hands. And with the opportunity to lead the Titans down the field in the fourth quarter on a potential game-winning drive, Willis couldn't convert, overthrowing his receiver in the end zone on fourth-down. Levis got the ball back with 31 seconds to go, but with limited time ended up throwing an interception to end the game. Both had high points and struggles over the course of the afternoon and will benefit from more snaps throughout the rest of the preseason before the Titans make their depth chart official.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Damar Hamlin continues comeback. One of the best stories in the NFL took another step forward following last year's on-field cardiac arrest. Hamlin participated in Buffalo's first preseason game, making his debut in coverage on the kickoff team. The Bills' safety played 20 defensive reps and four on special teams. Hamlin showed no signs of fear, sticking his nose in the pile to make a fourth-down stuff of Colts running back Evan Hull in the first quarter. The 25-year-old made three tackles on the afternoon. It was awesome to see Hamlin on the field, and even better that there was no hesitation in the moment of collisions for the safety. It's a fantastic stride forward for Hamlin, given the scene on the field in Cincinnati seven months ago.
- Anthony Richardson settles into action after first-drive INT. The Colts rookie got off to an inauspicious start, tossing a wayward interception on the game's opening drive. There appeared to be miscommunication on the play, and Richardson, under pressure, looked indecisive sailing a pass that was picked. From there, the No. 4 pick calmed down. Richardson flashed a big arm, the ability to escape the pocket, and tossed a beautiful deep shot Alec Pierce should have grabbed. Richardson's footwork must be cleaned up, but that comes with reps. He missed passes high and wide. Richardson entered the NFL a raw product with big-time upside --that was all on display Saturday in Buffalo. Gardner Minshew showed the ability to move the offense with timing and deft pocket movement but doesn't have the same explosive ability as Richardson. If it were me -- it's not -- I'd continue to give Richardson first-team reps to aid his growth ahead of the regular season. There might be growing pains, but his upside is too high to saddle to the bench early this season.