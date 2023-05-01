Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn says it was 'a tearjerker' being drafted by his father's club

The Kansas State product stands just 5-foot-5 but packs a punch with the ball in his hands. In the last two seasons with the Wildcats, Vaughn put up 1,404 and 1,558 rushing yards, respectively. He's shifty in space and owns explosive pop at the second level. If it weren't for his size, he wouldn't have been on the board at No. 212 overall for the Cowboys.

Deuce said he never talked with his father about Dallas.

"I wanted it to happen organically," Deuce Vaughn said said. "I wanted everything to fall into place as if it would. And over the past two weeks, the biggest thing we kind of echoed to each other is that I just needed a chance. It didn't matter what round. It didn't matter exactly what pick. I just needed a chance, a foot in the door. For it to be Dallas, oh man, it's unbelievable."

It's unbelievable for father and son.

"That's the best one I ever made," Chris Vaughn said. "You know, I told somebody he's the hardest worker I know, I just happen to be his dad. It's really refreshing to see that that's what this league is made up of. Of guys that you can't put a measurement on. That's what he's always been. I expect him to be that when he gets his opportunity that he's earned as a player just doing it the right way."