Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott

The McKinney North High School product returns to Texas after four pro seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Kansas City.

A former 2018 second-round pick by the Bucs, RoJo generated a career-high 978 yards and seven touchdowns on 192 carries in 2020 before being passed on the depth chart by Leonard Fournette in 2021. In four seasons in Tampa, Jones earned 2,174 rushing yards on 488 totes with 18 rushing scores.

The 25-year-old played in just six games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, carrying 17 times for 70 yards and one score. He had one lone carry in the postseason that went for zero yards.