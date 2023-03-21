Around the NFL

Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott

Published: Mar 21, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys have added to their backfield in the post-Ezekiel Elliott era.

The Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Ronald Jones, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the pact.

ESPN first reported the news.

The McKinney North High School product returns to Texas after four pro seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Kansas City.

A former 2018 second-round pick by the Bucs, RoJo generated a career-high 978 yards and seven touchdowns on 192 carries in 2020 before being passed on the depth chart by Leonard Fournette in 2021. In four seasons in Tampa, Jones earned 2,174 rushing yards on 488 totes with 18 rushing scores.

The 25-year-old played in just six games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, carrying 17 times for 70 yards and one score. He had one lone carry in the postseason that went for zero yards.

The two-time Super Bowl champ joins a Cowboys backfield in flux. Dallas cut ties with Elliott last week. With Tony Pollard coming off an injury, the Cowboys needed to add to a backfield that currently includes Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle. Jones' presence shouldn't stop Dallas from adding to the backfield, likely through the draft, a deep position this year.

