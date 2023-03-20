Around the NFL

Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, ex-Bills RB Devin Singletary

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 05:37 PM

Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Houston is adding some firepower on offense.

The Texans are signing former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and former Bills running back Devin Singletary, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.

Schultz's deal is for one-year and is worth up to $9 million, per Pelissero.

Singletary is also signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million, per Rapoport.

The pair of signings hope to bolster an offense that ranked 30th in the league in points scored. Both additions could help a rookie quarterback if they choose to go that direction with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Schultz saw a dip in his production last season for Dallas after the team placed the franchise tag on him in 2022. Schultz, 26, still managed to catch 57 passes for 577 yards and five scores in 15 regular-season games and arguably was at his best down the stretch and in the playoffs, when he caught 12 passes for 122 yards and three scores in two postseason games.

Over the past three seasons, Schultz has totaled 198 catches and 17 TDs. The Texans have lost two tight ends in free agency: Jordan Akins to the Browns and O.J. Howard to the Raiders.

Singletary, 25, has spent all four NFL seasons with in Buffalo, leading the team in rushing each time. But his role started to lessen a bit down the stretch with the emergence of 2022 second-rounder James Cook.

In 2022, Singletary rushed 177 times for 819 yards and five TDs, adding 38 catches for 280 yards and one score. He's expected to team up in the backfield with Dameon Pierce, who was a standout rookie last year with 939 yards rushing and four TDs in 13 games prior to missing the final four games of the season with an ankle injury.

