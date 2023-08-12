Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson bounces back from rough start in first preseason showing

Anthony Richardson﻿'s first preseason action got off to a wobbly start, but the No. 4 overall pick bounced back in the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The dynamic quarterback got sped up by pressure on his third dropback, sailing a high pass that was intercepted by Bills cornerback Dane Jackson to end the Colts' first drive. There also might have been miscommunication with wideout Isaiah McKenzie on the play.

Richardson settled down on Indy's third drive, looking more decisive, throwing several strikes and showing off his big arm. The rookie dropped a gorgeous deep shot -- 30-plus air yards -- that second-year wide receiver Alec Pierce couldn't corral. It was the type of toss that underscores Richardson's upside. He's at his best on vertical balls. It's the underneath passes that need work.

The rookie QB finished 7 of 12 for 67 yards, the INT, and added two carries for seven yards before being replaced by veteran Gardner Minshew﻿. Minshew immediately got sacked on back-to-back plays to open his first drive. The veteran diced up Bills backups on the next possession, going 6-of-6 for 72 yards, leading Indy to a Jake Funk TD run to close out the first half.