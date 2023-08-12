Around the NFL

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson bounces back from rough start in first preseason showing

Published: Aug 12, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Anthony Richardson﻿'s first preseason action got off to a wobbly start, but the No. 4 overall pick bounced back in the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The dynamic quarterback got sped up by pressure on his third dropback, sailing a high pass that was intercepted by Bills cornerback Dane Jackson to end the Colts' first drive. There also might have been miscommunication with wideout Isaiah McKenzie on the play.

Richardson settled down on Indy's third drive, looking more decisive, throwing several strikes and showing off his big arm. The rookie dropped a gorgeous deep shot -- 30-plus air yards -- that second-year wide receiver Alec Pierce couldn't corral. It was the type of toss that underscores Richardson's upside. He's at his best on vertical balls. It's the underneath passes that need work.

The rookie QB finished 7 of 12 for 67 yards, the INT, and added two carries for seven yards before being replaced by veteran Gardner Minshew﻿. Minshew immediately got sacked on back-to-back plays to open his first drive. The veteran diced up Bills backups on the next possession, going 6-of-6 for 72 yards, leading Indy to a Jake Funk TD run to close out the first half.

"I thought he had great poise," Colts first-year head coach Shane Steichen said after the game, per WTHR's Dominic Miranda. "Had the early interception, that was my fault. Gotta be better there. Thought he was efficient. Calm in the pocket. Lot of good there."

The Colts know what they have in Minshew, a savvy signal-caller who can avoid pressure and deliver the ball on time. For the rest of the preseason, the question is whether Steichen gives Richardson most of the first-team reps to aid development or leans on the veteran to open Week 1.

"It was fun just playing football again," Richardson said. "The first drive wasn't the best, gotta limit turnovers and not try to be Superman. First experience overall felt like was pretty good."

Related Links

Richardson's first preseason action mirrored what we've heard out of Colts camp: flashes of potential, but there is work to be done. The rookie's footwork, particularly under pressure, needs development. As we see with many athletic QBs boasting big arms, Richardson doesn't always set his feet well, leading to off-target throws. His misses were generally high, and several were behind intended targets.

The Colts knew when selecting the Florida product that he needed reps. That continues to be the case. Once he settled into the game, Richardson's natural ability flashed. The rest of camp and the preseason will be huge for the 21-year-old's development.

Related Content

news

QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the team's offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes 'remarkable' return to playing field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin﻿'s amazing comeback story added another uplifting chapter Saturday as the 25-year-old took part in NFL game action for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates quarterback Jordan Love playing more in the team's next two preseason games.
news

Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

With the quarterback competition brewing in Washington, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "very encouraged" by Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

Round 1 of the Buccaneers' quarterback competition ended how training camp began -- with Baker Mayfield in the pole position over Kyle Trask. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

Commanders-Browns preseason game delayed due to inclement weather

The Washington Commanders-Cleveland Browns preseason opener's kickoff on Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather.
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.