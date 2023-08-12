Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

Before the start of organized team activities, Rivera stated Howell would start offseason workouts as the Commanders' top quarterback. However, Rivera later said that doesn't necessarily mean Howell will end up as the official QB1.

After Washington allowed a safety early on, Howell started the second quarter with an 10-play drive, finishing it off by delivering a dart to Jahan Dotson, who managed to gather his feet and sidestep between two defenders for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

With Howell's night over, former Browns QB Brissett was back in familiar territory. The veteran signal-caller showcased a little bit of everything in his first drive under center with some rushes, short passes and a deep pass to Byron Pringle for a 32-yard reception. Brissett capped off the drive with a 12-yard scramble TD.

"It felt good," Brissett said of his touchdown. "I thought we did a lot of good things on that drive. Felt really good about our plan going into the game when I was going in. Guys did a good job executing."

With 17 seconds left in the second quarter, Brissett tried to make a highlight throw by heaving a deep ball down the middle towards Pringle. However, the ball was underthrown and intercepted by Ronnie Hickman. In his final series during the third quarter, Brissett completed two passes that led to a Joey Slye field goal.

"Getting in and out of the huddle," Brissett said regarding his takeaways from the preseason game. "Going against another defense. Trying to figure out where to put your eyes at on a consistent basis and things like that. I think that is the main thing with preseason."