Around the NFL

Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

Published: Aug 12, 2023 at 08:57 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Washington Commanders are one of the few teams in the NFL that have a quarterback competition to watch in preseason action.

On Friday versus Cleveland, Washington started quarterback Sam Howell over veteran Jacoby Brissett. Howell had the better night overall, completing 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards, a touchdown and a 119.1 passer rating in three drives, leading to a 17-15 win over the Browns. Brissett played in four drives, going 6 of 10 on passes for 75 yards, an interception and a 43.8 passer rating.

After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "encouraged" by Howell's performance.

"Very encouraged. A lot of good things," Rivera said of the second-year quarterback, via team transcripts. "I thought he threw some really good balls. I thought his decision-making was what you want. He looked to have command of things. It was good to see him get into a rhythm. Again, a good positive start for our guys."

Related Links

Before the start of organized team activities, Rivera stated Howell would start offseason workouts as the Commanders' top quarterback. However, Rivera later said that doesn't necessarily mean Howell will end up as the official QB1.

After Washington allowed a safety early on, Howell started the second quarter with an 10-play drive, finishing it off by delivering a dart to Jahan Dotson, who managed to gather his feet and sidestep between two defenders for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

With Howell's night over, former Browns QB Brissett was back in familiar territory. The veteran signal-caller showcased a little bit of everything in his first drive under center with some rushes, short passes and a deep pass to Byron Pringle for a 32-yard reception. Brissett capped off the drive with a 12-yard scramble TD.

"It felt good," Brissett said of his touchdown. "I thought we did a lot of good things on that drive. Felt really good about our plan going into the game when I was going in. Guys did a good job executing."

With 17 seconds left in the second quarter, Brissett tried to make a highlight throw by heaving a deep ball down the middle towards Pringle. However, the ball was underthrown and intercepted by Ronnie Hickman. In his final series during the third quarter, Brissett completed two passes that led to a Joey Slye field goal.

"Getting in and out of the huddle," Brissett said regarding his takeaways from the preseason game. "Going against another defense. Trying to figure out where to put your eyes at on a consistent basis and things like that. I think that is the main thing with preseason."

With one game checked off, Washington has two preseason games left to evaluate the QB competition, with the Commanders next hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates quarterback Jordan Love playing more in the team's next two preseason games.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

Round 1 of the Buccaneers' quarterback competition ended how training camp began -- with Baker Mayfield in the pole position over Kyle Trask. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

Commanders-Browns preseason game delayed due to inclement weather

The Washington Commanders-Cleveland Browns preseason opener's kickoff on Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather.
news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.
news

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday.
news

Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
news

Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams as Josh Jacobs remains absent

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face Jimmy Garoppolo's former team in 2023's preseason opener, presenting an opportunity for the QB to reflect on his time in San Francisco.  