2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams

WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) WHEN: 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL+*)





TEXANS: C.J. Stroud is starting and should have his first mini-script and game-feel prep. We all know he can throw the football, but it will be fun to see him moving around in his new offense. First-time OC Bobby Slowik is likely to keep things vanilla, not wanting to tip his hand or overload the rookie, even in a short outing. But I'm looking for what elements of the Kyle Shanahan offense -- especially how much Stroud leaves the pocket -- will translate. It's also the head-coaching debut of DeMeco Ryans, facing the master, Bill Belichick, who had already coached the Patriots for six years (and won three Super Bowls) when Ryans' NFL playing career started. Crazy.





PATRIOTS: What am I watching for here? Something -- really anything -- offensively impressive. Expectations are low heading into Thursday's game against the Texans because, well, 1) There likely won't be a whole lot of game-planning, and 2) The Patriots often keep us guessing when it comes to how they'll handle preseason reps. It would be nice if they could take a shred of optimism out of the game. The offensive line has come under fire of late, so that's a big one. And they still could stand to identify some playmakers to assist QB Mac Jones, so let's see if camp standout WR Demario Douglas can put on a little show.