Around the NFL

C.J. Stroud to start at QB in Texans' preseason opener vs. Patriots

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 01:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

C.J. Stroud will reach the next checkpoint on his road to becoming Houston's franchise quarterback this Thursday.

Stroud will start in the Texans' preseason opener at New England, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater on Inside Training Camp Live.

Stroud's ascension to starter hasn't been as smooth and preordained as his draft counterpart, Bryce Young, experienced in Carolina. Stroud has yet to be named the team's No. 1 quarterback, and continues to work alongside Davis Mills in an attempt to both demonstrate visible progress and ultimately win the job.

Related Links

Ryans spoke positively of Stroud over the weekend, noting the No. 2 overall pick "continues to improve and that's good to see."

Now, of course, comes the first real test in a live, full-speed game environment.

"That's when you can really judge on where a guy is based on game situations," Ryans said Saturday of evaluating Stroud. "Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game."

Unfortunately for both Stroud and Mills, neither will have a key blocker available on Thursday and for the foreseeable future. Right tackle Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand and had surgery to repair it on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Pelissero reported. Howard will be out "a while," Ryans said prior to the news of Howard's surgery, leaving Stroud with one fewer reliable blocker as he begins his NFL journey.

The only question that remains as Houston approaches its preseason opener: How long will Stroud play?

New York only gave third-year QB Zach Wilson a quarter in the Hall of Fame Game last week, and there's no competition under center for the Jets. Could Stroud and Mills split halves? Will veteran Case Keenum end up filling the Tim Boyle role for Houston this week?

We'll find out Thursday, when the Ryans era begins with Stroud as his top QB.

Related Content

news

Cowboys cut struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino; USFL product Brandon Aubrey only K on roster

The Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday amid accuracy struggles during camp. The only kicker currently on Dallas' roster is USFL product Brandon Aubrey.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Titans assistant coach Terrell Williams to act as HC in preseason game vs. Bears

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams would handle the head coaching duties for Tennessee's preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting the Saints in light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin's season-ending injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

Patriots linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ spent the early part of training camp working only in individual drills. Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
news

Anthony Richardson stacks 'really solid' practices as rookie QB pushes for Colts' starting gig

According to everyone on the ground this weekend, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shined, especially when getting the starting reps on Sunday.
news

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

After signing a four-year contract extension this past week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hopes his new deal helps the team keep its core intact.
news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More